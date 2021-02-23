Dublin, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Headless CMS Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Deployment Type (Cloud and On-Premise) and Enterprise Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Headless CMS Software Market was valued at US$ 328.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,628.6 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.6% from 2020 to 2027.



A headless CMS provides an opportunity for the front-end developers to use front-end frameworks and allows them to integrate content through APIs such as XML (Extensible Markup Language) or JSON (JavaScript Object Notation) over RESTful communication to create the front-end of their choice. Headless CMS also allows front-end teams to fully concentrate on the user experience, visual aesthetics, and website accessibility, which makes the whole front-end development process easier.



Furthermore, better security features moderate the challenges concerning constant security updates and other maintenance issues that arise while using traditional CMS such as Drupal or WordPress. Therefore, the enhanced security and performance offered by headless CMS propel its adoption among several enterprises.



The headless CMS market is segmented on the basis of deployment, enterprise size, and geography. By geography, North America held the largest share of the headless CMS software market in 2019, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Further, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Based on deployment type, the market is bifurcated into cloud and on-premise. The cloud segment represented a larger share of the market in 2019. Based on enterprise size, the headless CMS software market is bifurcated into SMEs and large enterprises. In 2019, the large enterprises segment accounted for a larger market share.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Headless CMS Software Market



Amid the COVID-19 outbreak pandemic, several business organizations have been pushed to reduce their operations owing to lockdowns announced by governments across the world. It is adversely affecting businesses that depend on physical interaction to generate revenues. Thus, several companies are now using digital channels to make conversions, interactions, and revenue creation. Therefore, the platform that handles online experiences, such as headless CMS, are becoming mission-critical applications for many companies.



Companies are accelerating their digital transformation strategies that are dedicated to engage customers and conduct businesses online. They are also shifting their CMS requirements to support self-service for customers, employees, and partners to address the rapidly changing business environment.



Moreover, they are focusing on customer engagement in an economical and personalized manner via the channel of their choice, and automating and streamlining processes to reduce cost and meet the continuously rising customer demands instantly.



Therefore, the headless CMS software market is growing in the pandemic.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Headless CMS Software Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Pest Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Headless CMS Software Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Enhanced Security and Performance due to Adoption of Headless CMS

5.1.2 Ability of Headless CMS to Improve Flexibility, Scalability, and Localization

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Restricted Implementation among SMEs due to Additional Challenges and Costs

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rising Deployment of Headless CMS in BFSI Sector

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Emergence of Hybrid CMS

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Headless CMS Software Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Headless CMS Software Market Global Overview

6.2 Headless CMS Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Headless CMS Software Market Analysis - By Deployment Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Headless CMS Software Market Breakdown, By Deployment Type, 2019 & 2027

7.3 Cloud

7.4 On-Premise



8. Headless CMS Software Market Analysis - By Enterprise Size

8.1 Overview

8.2 Headless CMS Software Market Breakdown, By Enterprise Size, 2019 & 2027

8.3 SMEs

8.4 Large Enterprises



9. Headless CMS Software Market - Geographic Analysis



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Headless CMS Software Market

10.1 Overview



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative



12. Company Profiles

Agility Inc.

Contentful

ButterCMS

Contentstack LLC

DOTCMS INC.

GraphCMS GmbH

Kentico Software s.r.o.

Mura Software

Quintype Technologies Pvt Ltd

Zesty.io Platform, Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jqqwy3





