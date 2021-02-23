New York, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Radon Detector Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027562/?utm_source=GNW

However, the growth is expected to normalize from 2021 onward and the market is projected to grow at a steady pace. Presently, majority of revenue share in the global radon detectors market is contributed by developed regions such as North America and Europe owing to high awareness among end users and supportive government and industrial regulations related to radon detection in these regions. However, the low penetration of radon detector solutions in developing countries of Asia Pacific is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for market players in the coming years. Asia Pacific is growing with several potential growth markets, such as China, India, and South East Asian countries, for such solutions. In addition, the growing trend of workplace automation and digitalization across industries coupled with rising government expenditure to boost industrial and commercial development in Asian countries would propel the adoption of radon detectors across the region in the coming years. Huge population growth, growing urbanization and industrialization, rising disposable income, increasing awareness of health, and surging adoption of smart connected devices are expected to boost the growth of radon detectors market in APAC during the forecast period.



The overall radon detector market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the radon detector market with respect to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the global radon detector market.



Airthings; Bertin Instruments; Radonova; SunRADON LLC; Durridge; Quarta-Rad Inc.; Family Safety Products, Inc.; BRK Brands, Inc.; PRO-Lab; and Radiation Safety Services, Inc. are among the prominent players operating in the market.

