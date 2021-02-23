Dublin, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Internet of Things Market by Platform (Device Management, Network Management and Application Management), by Component (Hardware, Services and Software), by Application, by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Brazilian Internet of Things Market stood at USD 5.67 Billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 18.99% in the next five years to reach USD 16.43 Billion by 2026 on account of increase in adoption of cloud-based platforms, development of wireless networking technologies and surge in number of connected devices.



Internet of things(IoT) collects data or information from various smart devices such as smartphones, smart wearables, sensors, among others. Collected data is then used to derive crucial insights which are later used for enhancing customer experience. Therefore, several industries are adopting IoT to benefit from the technology and regulate operational efficiency.



The Brazilian Internet of Things Market is segmented based on platform, component, application, company and regional distribution. Based on the component, the market can be segmented into hardware, software and services. Hardware segment accounted for the dominant share in 2020 and the trend is likely to continue until 2026 due to increased adoption of internet of things by end-user industries.



Major players operating in the Brazilian Internet of Things Market include SAP Brasil, Intel Corporation Brasil, General Electric Corporation Brasil Ltda., IBM Corp Brasil, Amazon Web Services Brasil, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Microsoft Corporation Brasil, Oracle do Brasil Sistemas Ltda, Hewlett-Packard Brasil Ltda and others.



The companies operating in the market are investing in research & development in order to offer miniaturized sensors which can be easily embedded in consumer electronics products.



Key Target Audience:

IoT software, services & hardware providers, vendors and other stakeholders

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to internet of things

Market research and consulting firms

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as software, services & hardware providers, vendors, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, the Brazilian Internet of Things Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Market, By Platform:

Network Management

Application Management

Device Management

Market, By Component:

Hardware

Services

Software

Market, By Application:

Consumer Electronics

Building & Home Automation

Connected Logistics

Smart Mobility & Transportation

Smart Retail

Others

Market, By Region:

South Eastern

Southern

North Eastern

Mid Western

Companies Mentioned

SAP Brasil

Intel Corporation Brasil

General Electric Corporation Brasil Ltda.

IBM Corp Brasil

Amazon Web Services Brasil

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Microsoft Corporation Brasil

Oracle do Brasil Sistemas Ltda

Hewlett-Packard Brasil Ltda

