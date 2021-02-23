Dublin, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Upcoming Rail Projects & Market Opportunities in Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research tracks 276 projects

The report provides an introduction to the database and an analysis of the projects included in the database, in terms of development stage (planned, in procurement, or under construction), mode (light rail, tram, monorail, automated people mover [APM], Metrorail, subway, rapid transit, airport rail link, commuter rail, passenger rail), and type of project (new line of an existing system, extension of existing line, or new system).

The projects have been classified as either in planning/proposed, under procurement or under construction.

The Excel database provides detailed and up-to-date information on each project, including developer/operator, expected opening, capital cost, sources of funds, key contractors, line length, route, stations, connections with other public transport modes, expected ridership and service frequency, fare system, rolling stock, track, power, signaling technology, and contact person/organisation for the project.

The report will be useful to organisations interested in the railway sector-government agencies, transport authorities, operators, service and technology providers, equipment manufacturers and suppliers, EPC contractors, investors/lenders, research organisations, industry consultants, regulatory agencies, development institutions, etc.

Some of the key highlights of the report are:

These projects require an estimated investment of over USD475 billion.

Nearly 6,205 km of rail length is planned to be built as part of these 276 projects.

More than 1,800 stations/stops will be built.

The projects include new lines, new systems, extensions and modernisation projects.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 1: ANALYSIS OF GLOBAL RAIL PROJECTS

1.1 Overview

1.2 Analysis of projects by type

1.2.1 Metrorail/subway/rapid transit projects

1.2.2 Light rail/streetcar/tram projects

1.2.3 Monorail/APM projects

1.2.4 Airport rail links

1.2.5 Commuter rail/suburban rail projects

1.2.6 High speed rail projects

1.2.7 Inter-city/passenger rail projects

1.3 Analysis of projects by status

1.3.1 Proposed/Announced projects

1.3.2 Projects under construction

1.3.3 Projects under procurement

1.3.4 Projects under development

1.4 Analysis of fare system, rolling stock and technology

1.4.1 Analysis of fare systems

1.4.2 Analysis of rolling stock

1.4.3 Analysis of signaling and communications technology

1.5 Analysis of projects by alignment

1.5.1 Elevated rail projects

1.5.2 Underground rail projects

1.5.3 At-grade rail projects

1.6 Analysis of projects by expected completion time

1.6.1 Projects expected to be completed by 2020

1.6.2 Projects expected to be completed between 2020 and 2030

1.6.3 Projects expected to be completed beyond 2030

1.7 Analysis of projects by cost

1.7.1 Projects with costs less than USD 500 million

1.7.2 Projects with costs between USD 500 million and USD 1 billion

1.7.3 Projects with costs between USD 1 billion and USD 2 billion

1.7.4 Projects with costs over USD 2 billion

1.8 Analysis of projects by type of developer

1.8.1 Projects being developed by private developers, PPPs

1.8.2 Projects being developed by government

1.8.3 Analysis of projects by type of funding

PART 2: PROJECT PROFILES (EXCEL DATABASE)

2.1 Europe

2.1.1 Austria

2.1.2 Belarus

2.1.3 Belgium

2.1.4 Bulgaria

2.1.5 Czech Republic

2.1.6 Denmark

2.1.7 Finland

2.1.8 France

2.1.9 Germany

2.1.10 Greece

2.1.11 Hungary

2.1.12 Ireland

2.1.13 Italy

2.1.14 Luxembourg

2.1.15 Macedonia

2.1.16 Netherlands, The

2.1.17 Norway

2.1.18 Poland

2.1.19 Portugal

2.1.20 Romania

2.1.21 Russia

2.1.22 Slovakia

2.1.23 Spain

2.1.24 Sweden

2.1.25 Switzerland

2.1.26 Turkey

2.1.27 United Kingdom

2.1.28 Ukraine

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/khb470





CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900