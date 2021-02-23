New York, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "PACS and RIS Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Component, Deployment, End User, and Geography." - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027558/?utm_source=GNW

However, the market is likely to get negatively impacted by the availability of better substitutes, and concerns regarding data privacy during the forecast period.



The picture archiving and communication system (PACS) manages, retrieves, stores, and distributes the medical images.In the field of radiology, it is used for sharing and viewing diagnostic images.



A radiology information system (RIS) is a software system used for handling medical images and other associated data.RIS retains track of radiology imaging orders and data of bills.



It is used along with PACS and vendor-neutral archives (VNAs). RIS manages image archives, keeps records, and billing.

During recent years, there have been various developments in imaging modalities within healthcare for diagnostic purposes.Radiology has developed as a recent trend towards computerized management in the health service and has responded to the demand for cost-efficient and rapid communication between radiology departments and their users.



The national rate for CT scans were 126 per 1,000 individuals around 2014 and 2015.Rates ranged from 209 (New Brunswick) and 170 (Newfoundland and Labrador) to 88 (Alberta) and 93 (Prince Edward Island).



In addition, according to the National Health Services (NHS) UK, there were 4.1 million imaging tests conducted in England in the 12 months from February 2017 to January 2017. Of these, 3.49 million imaging tests were reported to have taken place in January 2017. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), with improved health care policy and the guided protocol of medical imaging for COVID-19 diagnosis, there has been a rise in the number of global imaging-based procedures. Thus, the growing number of diagnostic imaging procedures performed across the globe resulting in the increasing requirement of consumables for tests are likely expected to drive the growth of the global PACS and RIS market over the coming years.

COVID-19 pandemic has become the most significant challenge across the world.The demand PACS and RIS have increased in hospitals due to COVID 19 as the fast and easily accessible patient imaging is crucial in treatment of COVID 19 sufferers.



This has resulted in increased demand for picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), which in turn secure growth and sustainability in this market. In April, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Intelerad’s InteleConnect EV solution for diagnostic imaging review on a range of mobile devices. This approval comes at a critical time for healthcare systems and ensures that radiologists are able to collaborate and leverage resources in more creative ways, even when workstation access is not available. It also is approved for mobile diagnostic image review, and can immediately be used on various iPad and iPhone models, with additional devices on the horizon. All the aforementioned factors are expected to bring positive prospects for PACS and RIS market during this pandemic crisis.

Global PACS and RIS market, based on products, is segmented into picture archiving and communication system (PACS) and radiology information system (RIS).The PACS segment is further segmented into orthopedic PACS, oncology PACS, cardiology PACS, dental PACS, and others. In 2019, the PACS segment accounted for the highest share of the market. Growth of this segment is attributed to increasing adoption of PACS systems in radiological procedures. The same segment is likely to register highest CAGR in the global PACS and RIS market during the forecast period. In sub segments orthopedic segment held major market share.

Based on component, the PACS and RIS market is segmented into software, hardware, and services. The software segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 9.0 % in the market during the forecast period.

Global PACS and RIS market, based on deployment, the PACS and RIS market is segmented into Web-Based, On-Premise and Cloud-Based. The Web-Based segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and Cloud-Based segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 9.5% in the market during the forecast period.

Global PACS and RIS market, based on end user, the PACS and RIS market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, research and academic institutes, and other end users. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 8.9% in the market during the forecast period.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, European Union, National Health Service, the Food and Drug Administration, the World Health organization, the American Dental Association, and Business Monitor International are among the major primary and secondary sources referred for preparing this report.

