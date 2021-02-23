New York, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Organoids Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type ; Application ; Source, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027557/?utm_source=GNW

However, issues related to the incorporation of organoids into existing workflows and dearth of skilled professionals are likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth.

Organoids are tiny, self-organized, three-dimensional tissue cultures that are derived from stem cells.Such cultures can be crafted to replicate much of the complexity of an organ, or to express selected aspects of it like producing only certain types of cells.



Organoids grow from stem cells—cells that can divide indefinitely and produce different types of cells as part of their progeny. Organoids can range in size from less than the width of a hair to five millimeters.

Organoids are microscopic and self-organizing 3D structures, which are grown from stem cells in vitro.They review various structural and functional characteristics of their in vivo counterpart organs.



This multipurpose technology has led to the development of several novel human cancer models.It is now possible to create indefinitely expanding organoids starting from the tumor tissue of individuals suffering from a range of carcinomas.



Alternatively, CRISPR-based gene modification allows the engineering of organoid models of cancer by introducing any combination of cancer gene alterations to normal organoids.Tumor organoids, when combined with immune cells and fibroblasts, become a model for the cancer microenvironment enabling immune-oncology applications.



Also, recent studies have proved that organoids have a place in personalized medicine approaches.

The constant progress in organoid technology has paved the way for tumors and patient-centric 3D cultures of cells isolated from tumor biopsies.Over the past few decades, organoids have been generated from diverse human cancers, related to breast, colon, pancreas, prostate, bladder, and liver.



Studies involving these models are increasing knowledge of the etiology and features of these malignancies.Due to constant advancements, in the current scenario, tumoroid lines are increasingly being passed in vitro, which opens up new paths for a range of downstream applications.



Moreover, 3D-based cultures offer added advantages over the conventional 2D cancer-derived cell lines.Further, research and development activities have specified that tumoroid culturing is highly effective in allowing the collection of various cancer subtypes from a large pool of patients.



As organoids can be easily derived and expanded from single cancer cells, the adoption of organoids to mimic intratumor diversification in culture is increasing, which, in turn, is projected to propel the global organoids market during the forecast period.

Type Insights

Based on type, the global organoids market is segmented into stomach, intestine, liver, pancreas, lung, brain, kidney, and others.In 2019, the intestine segment held the largest market share.



This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 as various experimental techniques have also been developed in parallel with, and applied to, intestinal organoid cultures with a scientifically synergistic effect. Moreover, the kidney segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.



Application Insights

Based on application, the global organoids market is segmented into developmental biology, disease pathology of infectious disease, regenerative medicine, drug toxicity and efficacy testing, drug discovery and personalized medicine, and others.In 2019, the developmental biology segment held the largest market share in the organoids market.



This segment is also expected to dominate the market by 2027 as it is considered a primary investigative research tool of the human developmental biology. Moreover, organoids derived from embryonic stem cells offer complete understanding of the embryonic process development and insights on development of the stem cells.



Source Insights

In terms of source, the global organoids market is segmented into pluripotent stem cells and organ-specific adult stem cells.In 2019, the pluripotent stem cells segment held the largest market share.



This segment is also expected to dominate the market during the forecast period as induced pluripotent stem cells are considered an important resource for regenerative medicine to replace diseased or damaged tissues. Moreover, induced pluripotent stem cells have numerous biomedical applications in basic research, drug screening, toxicological studies, disease modeling, and cell therapy.

Major primary and secondary sources included in the report are STEMCELL Technologies, Inc.; Cellesce Ltd.; Hubrecht Organoid Technology; Definigen; 3Dnamics, Inc.; Organoid Therapeutics; PeproTech, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific; Corning Incorporated (Life Sciences); and Merck KGgA.

