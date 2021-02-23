New York, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Non-Invasive Cardiac Output Monitoring Device Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Device, Indication and End User and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027555/?utm_source=GNW

The growth of the non-invasive cardiac output monitoring device market is mainly attributed to increase in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and rise in geriatric population. However, the high cost of products and procedures is restricting the market growth.



The prevalence of chronic diseases is rising in the world, especially in developing countries. The rising incidence of cardiovascular conditions is mainly due to the shift in lifestyle and other factors such as the high prevalence of smoking and unhealthy diet.

Developing nations are significantly developing their healthcare facilities and services and are heading toward technological advancements. For instance, as per the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, the healthcare market is expected to increase three-fold to reach ~US$ 133.44 billion (INR 8.6 trillion) by 2022. Also, medical tourism is growing at a notable pace in these countries. For instance, as per the India Brand Equity Foundation, the medical tourism market in India is growing at 18% year-on-year. Thus, the developing nations hold significant opportunities for the non-invasive cardiac output monitoring device providers to enter the market with cost-effective products.



The non-invasive cardiac output monitoring device market, by device, is segmented into patches, wristwatches, and probes and catheters.The probes and catheters segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.



However, the wristwatches segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Based on indication, the non-invasive cardiac output monitoring device market is segmented into hypertension, coronary diseases, congenital problems, myocardial ischemia and infarction, heart failure, arrhythmias, and others.



The hypertension segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the heart failure segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Based on end user, the non-invasive cardiac output monitoring device market is segmented into emergency services centers, homecare, and others.



The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. However, the emergency services centers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The World Health Organization, National Health Service, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Brazilian Society Of Cardiology, and Spanish Heart Foundation, along with company websites, are the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing this report.

