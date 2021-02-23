Dublin, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, LCV and HCV), By Electric Vehicle Type (BEV, HEV and PHEV), By HUD Type (Windshield and Combiner), By Technology, By End User, By Region, By Company, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Automotive Head-Up Display (Hud) Market is Projected to Cross $ 10 Billion by 2026.
The Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period.
The market for automotive head-up display is growing due to the increasing adoption rate of advanced technologies by OEMs, the growing connected cars market and increasing adoption of advance driver assistance systems globally.
Moreover, growing need for safety and rising road accidents is driving integration of head-up displays in the automotive industry, majorly in mid-size and economic car segments. In terms of technology, conventional HUD technology is predicted to account for the largest share in the Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market during the forecast period.
The growth of the conventional HUD technology is majorly attributable to the increasing importance the automotive customers lay on vehicle and passenger safety systems.
The Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market size was the largest in North America in 2020, with the US being the major contributor to the North American market. However, the European automotive HUD market is anticipated to surpass the North American market by 2026, owing to the increasing demand for premium and luxury cars equipped with HUDs.
Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific automotive head-up display is expected to witness the fastest growth due to the rapidly growing demand for the mid-segment cars equipped with head-up display systems.
Some of the major key players operating in the Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, Continental AG, Harman International Industries Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Denso Corporation, Yazaki Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, Garmin Ltd., Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd. etc.
Key Target Audience:
Years considered for this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
5.1. Technical Feasibility
5.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision
5.3. Challenges/Issues Faced Post Purchase
6. Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Overview
7. Global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV))
7.2.2. By Electric Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV))
7.2.3. By HUD Type (Windshield and Combiner)
7.2.4. By Technology (Conventional HUD and Augmented Reality HUD)
7.2.5. By End User (Luxury Vehicles, Mid-segment Vehicles and Economic Vehicles)
7.2.6. By Region
7.2.7. By Company
7.3. Market Attractiveness Index
8. Asia-Pacific Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Vehicle Type
8.2.2. By Electric Vehicle Type
8.2.3. By HUD Type
8.2.4. By End User
8.2.5. By Country
8.3. Market Attractiveness Index
8.4. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
9. Europe Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value & Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Vehicle Type
9.2.2. By Electric Vehicle Type
9.2.3. By HUD Type
9.2.4. By End User
9.2.5. By Country
9.3. Market Attractiveness Index
9.4. Europe: Country Analysis
10. North America Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value & Volume
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Vehicle Type
10.2.2. By Electric Vehicle Type
10.2.3. By HUD Type
10.2.4. By End User
10.2.5. By Country
10.3. Market Attractiveness Index
10.4. North America: Country Analysis
11. South America Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value & Volume
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Vehicle Type
11.2.2. By Electric Vehicle Type
11.2.3. By HUD Type
11.2.4. By End User
11.2.5. By Country
11.3. Market Attractiveness Index
11.4. South America: Country Analysis
12. Middle East and Africa Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) Market Outlook
12.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.1.1. By Value & Volume
12.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.2.1. By Vehicle Type
12.2.2. By Electric Vehicle Type
12.2.3. By HUD Type
12.2.4. By End User
12.2.5. By Country
12.3. Market Attractiveness Index
12.4. MEA: Country Analysis
13. Market Dynamics
13.1. Drivers
13.2. Opportunities
13.3. Challenges
14. Market Trends & Developments
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Competition Outlook
15.2. Company Profiles (Leading Companies)
14.2.1 Robert Bosch GmbH
14.2.2 Panasonic Corporation
14.2.3 Continental AG
14.2.4 Harman International Industries, Inc.
14.2.5 LG Electronics Inc.
14.2.6 Denso Corporation
14.2.7 Yazaki Corporation
14.2.8 Pioneer Corporation
14.2.9 Garmin Ltd.
14.2.10 Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd.
16. Strategic Recommendation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4jv992
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
