Lassila & Tikanoja’s Annual Report 2020 has been published

Lassila & Tikanoja’s Annual Report for 2020 has been published at ﻿www.lt.fi/annualreport2020. The annual report consists of the Annual Review 2020 and the Financial Review 2020.

The Financial Review includes the Corporate Governance Statement, the Remuneration Report, the Board of Directors’ report, Financial Statements for the year 2020 and the Auditor’s report.

For the first time, Lassila & Tikanoja publishes the Financial Review in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements with the format of the report being Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (XHTML). In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags.

The Financial Review is attached to this release as a an XHTML file as well as a PDF file and it is available on www.lt.fi/en.

The Annual Review provides an overview of the 2020 business key actions and a sustainability report in accordance with the GRI standards.

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that makes circular economy a reality. Together with our customers, we keep materials, properties and factories in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. We help our customers maintain the value of their properties and materials while protecting the environment. We achieve this by delivering responsible and sustainable service solutions that make the daily lives of our customers easier. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs 8,100 people. Net sales in 2020 amounted to EUR 751.9 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

