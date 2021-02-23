New York, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Microcatheters Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Indication ; End User, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027552/?utm_source=GNW

However, product recall and stringent regulatory requirement, and lack of expert professionals hinder the growth of the microcatheters market.

Microcatheters are delivery devices used majorly in minimally invasive applications.These small catheters are considered idyllic for traversing the vast system of tiny veins encompassing the body.



Microcatheters are used massively in both medical device and healthcare industries. They are generally used in procedures that require ultra-thin device for mapping, delivery or diagnostic application.

The global microcatheters market is segmented on the basis of indication and end user.Based on indication, the market is segmented into neurovascular, coronary, and general peripheral vascular.



The coronary segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.By end user, the microcatheters market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.



In 2019, the hospitals segment held the largest share of the market. Also, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2020–2027.

