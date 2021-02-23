Dublin, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nail Care Market, By Product Type (Nail Polish, Nail Accessories, Nail Strengthener, Nail Polish Remover, Artificial Nails and Accessories, Others), By Distribution Channel Offline (Hypermarkets, Beauty Salon, Others), Online), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Nail Care Market is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period owing to increasing number of professional nail service parlours and beauty salons around the globe. Growing sense of self care and inclination towards fashion & beauty among women are some key factors driving the global demand for nail care products and services. Manufacturers are also coming up with new innovative products and service centres which are expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years.



Additionally, increasing disposable income coupled with rise in number of working women is directly impacting the growth of the nail care market, globally. Women, especially youth tend to spend more on nail care. Also, the growing party culture and informal get-together is further escalating the growth of the nail care market.



The Global Nail Care Market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into nail polish, nail accessories, nail strengthener, nail polish remover, artificial nails and accessories and others. The nail polish segment held dominance in the global market and is expected to undergo fastest growth in the coming years as well. Nail polishes come in various shades and are used more often, depending on different occasions and hence they are expected to register the highest demand in the next five years as well. Also, the introduction of new form of nail polishes like gel is further leading to the rise in the demand for this segment.



Based on the distribution channel, the Global Nail Care Market is segmented into offline and online channels. The offline channel is further segmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, retail stores, beauty salon and others. The hypermarket and supermarket segment are undergoing fastest growth as they offer one-stop shopping experience to the consumer.



Some of the major players operating in the Global Nail Care Market are Procter and Gamble Co., Uniliver, Shiseido Co. Ltd., Colorbar Cosmetics Private Limited, Revlon, Inc.,Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Faces Cosmetics Inc., L'Oreal S.A.,KISS Products Inc. and Coty Inc. Leading companies are investing in new product launches and brand promotion to increase their market reach. Other growth strategies include merger and acquisitions.



The publisher performed primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the publisher sourced a list of nail care manufacturers and suppliers globally. Subsequently, the publisher conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the publisher was able to include manufacturers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The publisher analysed product offerings, distribution channel and regional presence of all major nail care suppliers across the globe.



The publisher calculated the market size for the Global Nail Care Market by using a bottom-up approach, where the manufacturers' value data for different types of nail care products was recorded as well as forecast for the future years was made. The publisher sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also used.



