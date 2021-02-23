New York, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Malaria Treatment Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Treatment Type ; Route of Administration ; End User and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027548/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, increasing research for the development of new drugs and vaccines is expected to foster the market growth during the forecast period. However, increasing resistance to antimalarial drugs hinders the growth of the malaria treatment market. Additionally, the APAC countries are witnessing rise in demand for antimalarial drugs. Indian pharmaceutical companies had increased monthly production of anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) four times to 40 metric tons (MT) and five to six times to over 70 metric tons (MT). The plan to step up production came after the Government of India indicated it would help countries in dire need of the drug to fight COVID-19.

The global malaria treatment market is segmented by treatment type, route of administration, and end user.Based on treatment type, the market is segmented into vaccine, diagnostic test, and antimalarial agents.



The diagnostic test segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; whereas, the vaccine segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Based on route of administration, the market is segmented into oral, and parenteral.



The oral segment held a larger share of the market in 2019, and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Based on end user, the Malaria Treatment market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, and others.



The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) are among the primary and secondary sources referred while formulating this report.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027548/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001