The COVID-19 outbreak hindered the growth of the global market in 2020, and thus, there is a decline in the y-o-y growth.However, the growth is expected to normalize from 2021 onward and the market is projected to grow at a steady pace.



Presently, many large pyro metallurgy facilities are engaged in the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.These facilities usually operate at ~1,500 °C to recover various metals—such as cobalt, nickel, lithium, aluminum, and copper—or any other organic compounds.



These facilities are usually capital intensive owing to the requirement for treating the emission of toxic fluorine compounds, which are released while smelting.However, hydrometallurgy-processing techniques, commercially practiced in China, offer a less energy-consuming alternative at lower costs.



Moreover, several researchers are studying various cost-effective methods, and some companies are conducting these recycling tests at a pilot-plant scale. Thus, in the near future, cost-effective methods of recycling lithium-ion batteries would come into action.



The overall Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the rugged phones market with respect to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the global rugged phones market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the global rugged phones market.



American Manganese Inc.; Ecobat Technologies Ltd.; Fortum; Gem Co., Ltd; International Metals Reclamation Company, LLC; Li-Cycle Corp.; Neometals Ltd; Retriev Technologies Inc.; Recupyl; and TES (Singapore) PTE Ltd. are among the key players that were profiled during this market study. In addition to these players, several other important market players were studied and analyzed during the course of this market research study to get a holistic view of the global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market and its ecosystem.

