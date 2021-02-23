Nasdaq Copenhagen                                                                               
Copenhagen, 23 February 2021
ANNOUNCEMENT no 2/2021

PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL REPORT

The annual report for 2020 of Cemat A/S has now been published in advance of the expected approval at the company’s annual general meeting.

Cemat A/S

Frede Clausen
Chairman of the Board

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language

version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

