However, low rate of adoption in emerging countries is expected to hinder the growth of the implantable sensor market.

Implantable sensors have been used in medical research for measuring parameters, such as force, torque, pressure, and temperature inside the human body.These advanced sensor systems must be small in size, compatible with human tissue, and sturdy enough to withstand the human body’s physical forces.



They must also be self-powered and able to transmit data wirelessly. Ideal sensor systems are robust and straightforward, which minimizes the possibility of malfunction or failure.

The global implantable sensor market is segmented based on type, application, and end user.Based on type, the market is segmented into glucose sensor, temperature sensor, oxygen sensor, pressure sensor, and others.



The glucose sensor segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the oxygen sensor segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.Based on application, the market is segmented into medical diagnostic, clinical therapy, personal healthcare, and imaging.



The medical diagnostic segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; however, the personal healthcare segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.In terms of end user, the implantable sensor market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic center.



In 2019, the hospitals segment held the largest share of the market. Also, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Association of Indian Medical Device Industry, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Australian Institute of Health and Welfare are a few of the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the implantable sensor market.

