Advantages of laser treatment and increasing incidences of injuries are expected to drive the growth of market during the forecast period. However, the unavailability of universal treatment due to high costs, side effects, and scanty awareness hinder the market growth.



Injuries and their extension deep into the dermis are the major cause of hypertrophic and keloids scars.Injuries can be further classified as scratches, burns, cuts, gashes, sutures, surgical incisions, and so on.



The prevalence rate of injuries ultimately converting to a keloid or hypertrophic scars is 5–15%.In addition, skin conditions such as acne and dark pigmentation lead to hypertrophic and keloid scar development.



The cases of different types of injuries are commonly seen among all age groups.Acne, sports injuries, and road accidents are more common among youngsters.



Acne is also a common problem among middle-aged people, irrespective of their gender. The hormonal imbalance among people leads to acne, which might leave severe scars on skin. Acne is estimated to be affecting ~10% of the total global population. For instance, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, acne is the most common skin condition in the US, affecting ~50 million Americans annually. ~85% of people from the age group 12–24 experience minor acne problems. The changing lifestyle, habits, and increasing stress are widely contributing to acne problems. Therefore, the trend of treating scars caused by acne is much higher worldwide.

According to the WHO data published in February 2020, road accident-led injuries are the leading cause of death among young adults aged 5–29. ~1.35 million fatalities are registered per year due to road accidents. However, the rate of severe injuries by road accidents is also rising. Therefore, the increasing number of accidents is indirectly leading to the rising demand for hypertrophic and keloid scar treatments.

Based on scar type, the hypertrophic and keloid scar treatment market is bifurcated into hypertrophic and keloid.The hypertrophic segment held a larger share of the market in 2019, as hypertrophic scars are more common.



Moreover, these scars do not grow outside the borders of the original wound and eventually grow smaller.Additionally, the treatment for hypertrophic scars typically requires non-invasive procedures such as gels, creams, and silicone sheets in the course of minor injuries and laser treatments.



Thus, the segment is estimated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

In terms of product type, the hypertrophic and keloid scar treatment market is segmented into laser products, topical products, injectables, and other products. The injectables segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the hypertrophic and keloid scar treatment market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and homecare. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons, National Academy of Burns-India, European Medicines Agency, and Nippon Medical School are among the major secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the hypertrophic and keloid scar treatment market.

