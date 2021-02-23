Dublin, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market by Product, Type, and End User - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Succeeding an extensive secondary and primary research and in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out the key industry drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The growing prevalence of kidney disorders, diabetes, and hypertension; increasing number of dialysis centers; initiatives for chronic kidney care; and shortage of kidney transplants are the main driving factors. Furthermore, technological advancements offer significant growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period. However, reimbursement concerns in emerging countries and stringent regulatory policies for the approval and manufacturing of dialysis products are hampering the growth of this market to a certain extent.



Based on the peritoneal dialysis product type, the consumables segment is estimated to account for the largest share of this market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the requirement of peritoneal dialysis consumables for both types of peritoneal dialysis.



Based on type, the conventional segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2020. Patients' preference for conventional hemodialysis because of its feasibility is one of the drivers for this segment.



Based on end user, hospitals, clinics, & dialysis centers widely adopt dialysis products for treating the patients as the rising prevalence of ESRD is observed due to increased diabetes and hypertension.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. North America is estimated to command the largest share of the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market in 2020, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.



The key players operating in the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Dialife SA (Switzerland), Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Baxter International Inc. (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), MEDTRONIC PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY (Ireland), Nipro Corporation (Japan), and Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)



4.6. COVID-19 Impact on Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis



