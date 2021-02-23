New York, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hospital Mobile X-Ray Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Technology ; Configuration ; Ward and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027542/?utm_source=GNW

The growth of the market is attributed to increasing awareness about early diagnosis and increasing rising prevalence of chronic conditions, and better patient experience. However, poor reimbursement for diagnostic equipment might hinders the growth of the market.



X-ray technology is widely used in the healthcare system.It is, mostly used infor diagnostic applications.



The It is x-ray machines are used in healthcare as a part of radiography, radiotherapy, and fluoroscopic-type procedures.It is also commonly used for fast, and highly penetrating imaging, as well as and is usually used in high bone content areas.



There are different types of X-ray machines for medical applications in the market, such as mobile, stationary, computed radiography, direct radiography, and others. These machines are installed in hospitals, & clinics, and diagnostic centers.



Based on technology , the global hospital mobile X-ray market is segmented bifurcated into computed radiography and direct radiography.The computed radiography segment held the a largerst share of the market in 2019, and the direct radiography segment is expected to register the a higherst CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on configuration, the global hospital mobile X-ray market is segmented bifurcated into fixed arm and rotating arm.In 2019, The the fixed arm segment held the a largerst share of the market in 2019.



However, The the rotating arm segment is expected to grow atregister a the higherst CAGR during the forecast period 2020–2027.In terms of ward , the global hospital mobile X-ray market is segmented into operating theaters, emergency departments, ICU and neonatal ICU, central X-ray departments, premature birth wards, and others.



The operating theaters segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and the emergency departments segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



American Heart Association, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Australian Regulatory Guidelines for Medical Devices, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are a few of the secondary sources referred to while preparing this the report on the global hospital mobile X-ray market.

