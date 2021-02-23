On 23 February 2021, Tallinna Teede AS, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department have entered into a contract to perform construction works of Tondiraba Park in Lasnamäe district in Tallinn.

The contract includes establishing the largest park in the district, covering almost 23 hectares, on the site of the former Lasnamäe bog. There will be several large playgrounds in the park, some of which will be adapted for children with special needs. In addition, there will be different sporting facilities, basketball and volleyball court, adventure trail, extreme sports area with skatepark and pump track, and dog walking areas. Additionally, an ice rink will be built, where other sports can be practiced in summer. For cyclists, a convenient infrastructure for cycling and several cross-country trails will be built, and the park will be connected with forest paths.

The contract value is approximately EUR 5.5 million, plus value added tax. The construction works will take approximately 7.5 months.

Tallinna Teede AS ( ttas.ee ) is a road construction company that performs road construction, maintenance and repair works all over Estonia. The company has its own asphalt plant and an accredited laboratory for testing road construction materials.

Additional information: Jüri Läll, Chairman of the Management Board of Tallinna Teede AS, e-mail: info@ttas.ee .

Priit Roosimägi

Head of Group Finance Unit

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

priit.roosimagi@merko.ee