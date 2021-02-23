ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF), Canada’s Ocean Company™, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Kraken Robotic Systems Inc., has earned ISO 9001:2015 certification for its Quality Management System (QMS), including manufacturing sites located in Mount Pearl, NL and Dartmouth, NS.



ISO 9001:2015 is a globally recognized quality management standard developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) that provides a model companies of all types and sizes can use to build an effective quality management system. The standard is based on several quality management principles, including a strong customer focus, involvement of high-level company management, a process-driven approach and continuous improvement of the QMS. Maintaining certification will require comprehensive audits by our internal team and validation by a third-party certifying body to ensure compliance with the standard.

Karl Kenny, Kraken President & CEO noted “Receiving ISO 9001:2015 certification was a rigorous and thorough process that required the engagement of our entire organization. This achievement represents strong, third-party validation of Kraken’s commitment to providing the highest quality products and services to our customers. Adoption of these processes and procedures further ensures that our customers receive consistent, excellent quality products and services as well as continued quality improvement, increased operational efficiency and enhanced accountability. This recent announcement also demonstrates Kraken’s commitment to quality extends beyond borders; Kraken’s subsea power subsidiary, Kraken Power GmbH, also holds an ISO 9001:2015 certification, ensuring our complete line of products are produced with the same exacting quality standards.”

Dr. Carl Thiede, Managing Director of Kraken Power GmbH said “We are very happy to be joined by Kraken Robotic Systems Inc. for ISO 9001:2015 certification. Furthermore, Kraken is also working towards a variety of quality and safety certifications for its battery products, to increase opportunities in the commercial and defense markets. Specifically, Kraken Power GmbH is working to comply with both US Navy and offshore energy classification society requirements for pressure tolerant lithium batteries.”

Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX.V:PNG) (OTCQB: KRKNF) is a marine technology company dedicated to the production and sale of software-centric sensors, subsea batteries and thrusters, and underwater robotic systems. The company is headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland with offices in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia; Toronto, Ontario; Bremen & Rostock, Germany; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Boston, Massachusetts. Kraken is ranked as a Top 100 marine technology company by Marine Technology Reporter. For more information, please visit www.krakenrobotics.com, www.krakenrobotik.de, www.krakenpower.de. Find us on social media on Twitter (@krakenrobotics), Facebook (@krakenroboticsinc) and LinkedIn.

