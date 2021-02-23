Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to credible analysts, global network slicing market accounted for USD 172.56 million in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a robust CAGR of 23.7% during 2020-2027, subsequently reflecting a valuation of USD 946 million by the end of the analysis timeframe.

The unanticipated Covid-19 pandemic has curtailed the global economy, thwarting business development as well as profit generation by disruption of the entire supply chain. Thus, holistic investigation of this report aims to respond to all probable contingencies while parallelly suggesting effectual business tactics for stakeholders to stay strong in the vertical. Proceeding further, the study hosts a comprehensive analysis of the deep-rooted organizations, inclusive of their production capabilities, profit stake, product & service offerings, and remuneration.

Beneficial attributes such as greater data exchange speed, high flexibility, enhanced security, and low expectancy, along with increasing volume of data offered by cellular networks, and escalating consumer demand for cloud services are augmenting the global network slicing market size.

For the record, network slicing refers to an architecture which enables the formation of multiple virtual networks, called as slices, to fulfil the needs of specific applications including latency, bandwidth, and speed.

Rising adoption of NFV (network functions virtualization) as well as SDN (software-defined networking) solutions, increasing utilization of IoT devices, rapid development in machine-to-machine communication networks, and flourishing 5G network infrastructure are stimulating the global network slicing market outlook. On the contrary, lack of standardization, and growing concerns regarding data security and privacy are major restraining factors for the business development.

Outlining market segmentations

Speaking of component type, worldwide network slicing industry is divided into services, and solutions. With regards to end-user terrain, the market is categorized into enterprises, and telecom operators.

Moving on to industry verticals, the market serves government, BFSI, transport & logistic, media & entertainment, automotive, healthcare, and manufacturing among others.

Regional outlook

Geographically speaking, Europe is expected to emerge as a major revenue generator for the global market through 2027, on account of surging demand for higher network speed, connectivity as well as bandwidth.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific network slicing market size is also slated to amass lucrative gains over the forecast period, primarily due to rising adoption of cloud-based solutions as well as other technologies such as Big Data analytics and IoT.

Competitive dashboard

Prominent players influencing the global network slicing industry trends are ZTE Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Samsung Group, Nokia Corporation, Mavenir, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Cisco Systems Inc., and Argela Technologies among others.

