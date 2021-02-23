New York, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GMP Cytokines Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, and Application, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027539/?utm_source=GNW

However, high cost associated with GMP cytokines therapy is projected to deter the market growth.



Stem cell research has been widely investigated globally to improve the quality of human health.The stem cells play a prominent role in replacement and reconstruction of damaged tissues.



Based on extensive research on stem cells, many scientists have appealed that the cells could probably generate novel therapies for various chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disease and cancers.With the advent of new technologies and research, the cytokines growth factor is also contributing to the utilization of stem cells for novel therapeutics.



Hematopoietic stem cell therapy cytokines (growth factors) play a major role in the regulation of multiple parameters of hematopoietic stem cells, such as self-renewal, quiescence, apoptosis, differentiation, and mobilization.Moreover, the growth factors are also responsible for cooperative actions of several other growth factors and other hormones for binding of receptors on these cells.



Hematopoietic stem cells are currently used for treating more than 80 medical diseases, which include diseases of the immune system, blood disorders, metabolic disorders, neurological disorders, genetic disorders, and several types of cancers, including leukemia and lymphoma. Further, extensively increasing number of product launches for the stem cell therapies is further extended to boost the market growth. For instance, in December 2019, CEVEC and CellGenix announced launch of GMP TGF-1 for the cell and gene therapy industry. Such product launches are anticipated to boost the growth of the GMP cytokines market during the forecast period.



Based on type, the GMP cytokines market is segmented into TNF, interleukins, growth factors, and others.The growth factors segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; whereas, the TNF segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



The growth factors segment held the largest share owing to high demand for cell culture-based research in the field of wound management, oncology, cardiovascular, and other medical fields.For instance, the study ‘Advances in surgical applications of growth factors for wound healing’ was published in April 2019 and was conducted in Shimane University Faculty of Medicine, Japan.



The GMP cytokines market, by configuration, is segmented into cell/gene therapy, tissue-engineered products, others. The cell and gene therapy segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; whereas, the tissue-engineered products segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



