Pune, India, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The enterprise content management solution can help organizations efficiently manage unstructured data related to different projects. Technology is changing at a faster rate and ECM software is at the forefront of shaping content management effectively. As per a report by Fortune Business Insights, the global enterprise content management market was worth USD 15.33 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 43.16 Billion by 2026. Over the past decade, companies have been adopting ECM solutions to improve their operational efficiency. In the current market, ECM Softwares such as OnBase, Laserfiche, Dashpivot, and Box are popular. ECM offers various advantages such as improved sharing of information, less time for processing, more efficient work, more knowledge about the company, and others. The advantages above are further anticipated to bode well for the global enterprise content management (ECM) market size.

Now, ECM vendors plan to focus on introducing enterprise content management software that is easy to deploy and navigate. The main priority of ECM vendors is to customize ECM solutions as per user and customer requirements. For instance, companies are planning to combine mobility and ECM solutions for employees working at remote locations. This can help them to access data from anywhere and at any time while being connected to their co-workers and processes. We all know that artificial intelligence and machine learning are entering into all spaces owing to large amount of unstructured data. These two advanced approaches in enterprise content management software can help business processes to accelerate and reduce human errors. These, along with upcoming trends will drive the enterprise content management market growth.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,





Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/enterprise-content-management-ecm-market-101660





Drivers & Restraints-

Market Segmentation as Per Solution, Deployment, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical, and Region

Cloud-based ECM Software to Exhibit Considerable Growth

As per deployment, the adoption of cloud-based enterprise content management software is expected to increase during the forecast years. This is primarily owing to the low-cost and less maintenance associated with cloud deployment. Furthermore, initiatives such as bring your own devices (BYOD) worldwide are likely to stoke demand for this cloud deployment. This, in turn, is expected to spur the enterprise content management market size. The demand for ECM software is likely to more in large enterprises as these companies generate large amounts of data, which can be only handled with this software.

Adoption of ECM to Increase in BFSI, Presently at 18.4%

Industry verticals such as government, healthcare, and BFSI are likely to exhibit the highest rate of adoption of enterprise content management system in the forecast years. Of these, BFSI accounted for a share of 18.4% in 2018. The data captured in these industries can be used for historical purposes and is highly crucial, augmenting demand for enterprise content management software. Other industries such as retail, consumer goods, telecom, and others are expected to invest in enterprise content management technology.





Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/enterprise-content-management-ecm-market-101660





Regional Insights-





Exhibiting USD 5.90 Bn, North America Regional Market to Hold the Largest Share Owing to BFSI’s and Government’s High Contribution

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing following the rising adoption of ECM software from China, Japan, and India. In 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 5.90 Billion and is likely to cover the maximum share in the global market. High contributions from industries such as government and BFSI are responsible for the strong growth in the North America regional market.

Asia Pacific is considered the fastest-growing region on account of the rise in the adoption rate of ECM. This enterprise content management market trend is especially prevalent in China, India, and Japan. However, North America is holding the dominant ECM market share on account of a major contribution from the BFSI sector and supported government initiatives to adopt enterprise content management in both small and medium enterprises. Besides this, the European market is likely to witness equally significant shares as Asia Pacific. On the contrary, on account of the low growth rate witnessed in nations such as France, Germany, and UK, the ECM market share may face downswing. Analysts at Fortune Business Insights™ predict this attribution to the decline in investment in Information Technology, further attributed to the Brexit Outburst in the region.





Competitive Landscape-





Around 60% of the Share Covered by Key Players Such as IBM, Xerox, and Others

Key players such as IBM, Xerox, Hyland, OpenText, and Fabasoft account for nearly two-thirds of the share in the global ECM market. These players headquartered in North America aim to heavily invest in IT infrastructure and eventually strengthen their market position. For instance, OpenText recently upgraded its enterprise content management technology in July 2019. Now, the company will be able to collect information via the cloud securely.





List Of Key Companies Profiled In ECM Market Are:

Xerox Corporation

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

OpenText Corporation

Epicor Software Corp.

Adobe Inc.

Hyland Software, Inc.

Fabasoft

Laserfiche

Datamatics Global Services Limited





Quick Buy- Enterprise Content Management Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101660





Key Industry Development of the ECM Market include:

December 2018 – The new DocuShare Flex was announced by Xerox for helping users to track business transactions, organize documents and information without the help of Information technology (IT), automation of paper-based workflow, handle large projects, and work from any location. Besides this, users can also sync their data with a third party and get access to information irrespective of time and place.

July 2019 – OpenText declared that they will update their ECM technology with Information Technology (IT) for collecting information securely and providing cloud flexibility. This will help consumers to increase their innovation levels as per the changes in workflow.

Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Global Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Solution (Value) Content Workflow Document Management Imaging and Capturing Web Content Management Record Management Digital Asset Management Mobile Content Management Case Management By Deployment (Value) Cloud On-Premises By Enterprise Size (Value) SMEs Large Enterprises By Industry Vertical (Value) BFSI Government IT & Telecom Consumer Goods and Retail Healthcare and Life Sciences Transportation and Logistics Others (Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, etc.) By Geography (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



TOC Continued…!





Speak To Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/enterprise-content-management-ecm-market-101660





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:





Competitive Intelligence Tools Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), By Application (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Automotive, Retail, Health Care, Energy, Industrial, and Education), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Event Management Software Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Software, Services), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises), By Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By End-User (Government, Corporate, Event Planners, Education, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Natural Language Processing Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud, and Hybrid), By Technology (Interactive Voice Response (IVR), Text Analytics, Speech Analytics, Pattern and Image Recognition, and Others), By Industry Vertical (Healthcare, Retail, BFSI, Automotive & Transportation, Advertising & Media, Manufacturing, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Cognitive Computing Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Platform, and Services), By Technology (Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Automated Reasoning) By Deployment (Cloud-based, and On-premise), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise (SMEs), and Large Enterprise), By End-user (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail & e-commerce, IT & Telecom) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Smart Robot Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Personal/Domestic Robots and Professional Robots), By Mobility (Mobile, Fixed/Stationary), By Application (Inspection and Maintenance, Material Handling and Sorting, Security and Surveillance, Education and Entertainment), By End User (Manufacturing, Healthcare, Agriculture, Military and Defense), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027





About Us:





Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



