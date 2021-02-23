New York, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Font Management Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Deployment, Operating System, End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027537/?utm_source=GNW

Font management software provide a single platform to users to enable them to install, browse, and organize fonts.The fonts are stored in library, and can be searched and previewed by various end users.



These software solutions enable users to organize font library with various folders and tags.The font management software products are majorly used on operating systems (OS) such as Windows and macOS, as well as on Linux to a certain extent.



Organizations and individuals often store font collection obtained from font marketplace or develop their own fonts and upload the same.



The font management software is particularly used by publishers, graphic designers, website designers, illustrators, interface designers, packaging designers, letterpress printers, typeface designers, film-title and motion-graphic designers, industrial designers, advertising agencies, and architectural firms, as well as by the IT departments of organizations.Many of these solutions are capable of filtering unlicensed fonts from the platforms to avoid legal issues.



The growth of the font management software market in mainly attributed to the increasing deployment of digital content across the globe and increasing emphasis on product designing & packaging.However, lack of awareness regarding these platforms, especially in developing countries, and high costs of the same are hampering the growth of the market.



Furthermore, the growing importance for digitization is anticipated come up as a key trend in the market during the forecast period.Furthermore, the ongoing COVID-19 is anticipated to cause huge disruptions in the growth of various industries.



China is the global hub of manufacturing and largest raw material supplier for various industries; however, it is also one of the worst-affected countries by the COVID-19 Outbreak. The lockdown of various plants and factories in China is adversely affecting the global supply chains as well as manufacturing, delivery schedules, and product and service sales. These factors, triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, are hindering the adoption of font management software, especially in retail and e-commerce sector.



The font management software market is segmented on the basis of deployment, operating system, end user, and geography.Based on deployment, the market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud.



In 2019, the cloud segment held a larger share of the market.By operating system, the market is bifurcated into mac system, windows system, and other systems.



The windows system segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.The market, based on end user, is segmented into website designers, printing agencies, advertising agencies, freelancers, and others.



In 2019, the website designers segment held the largest share of the market. The font management software market, by geography, is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2019, North America held the largest share of the market, followed by Europe and APAC. The market in APAC is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2020–2027.



Overall size of the font management software market has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the font management software market with respect to all the segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the font management software market. Adobe Inc., Extensis, Corel Corporation, Fontstand BV, High-Logic B.V., Insider Software Inc., Monotype GmbH, Neuber Software, Proxima Software, and Rightfont are among the players profiled during this market study.

