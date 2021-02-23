Dublin, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Forklift Trucks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global forklift trucks market reached a value of US$ 54.7 Billion in 2020. A forklift truck is an industrial machine that consists of two horizontal prongs for loading, unloading and transporting goods and materials over short distances. It is usually operated by a trained machinist and is either powered by electric batteries or combustion engines. Forklift trucks consist of various components, such as truck frame, counterweight, forklift, carriage and hydraulic cylinders that aid in performing multiple industrial tasks efficiently. Owing to these benefits, they find extensive applications in warehouses, factories and dockyards across various industries, including automotive, aerospace, transportation, retail, manufacturing and construction.



Global Forklift Trucks Market Trends and Drivers:



The growing construction industry, along with rapid industrialization, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Forklift trucks are highly economical, user-friendly, powerful and easy to maintain. As a result, they are widely used for performing various industrial tasks and handling heavy construction materials, such as wood, steel and mortar. Furthermore, an increasing number of warehouse establishments across the emerging economies is also providing a boost to the market growth. These trucks are utilized in the distribution centers and warehouses for laying and retrieving loads from storage racks, delivering components to assembly lines and positioning materials for further effective handling.



Various product innovations, including the development of fuel cell-powered forklift trucks that can operate on hydrogen, are also creating a positive outlook for the market growth. These variants aid in reducing the carbon footprint significantly and enhancing the overall operational efficiency. Other factors, including technological advancements aimed at improving productivity and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global forklift trucks market to reach a value of US$ 72.9 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.51% during 2021-2026.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Clark Material Handling Company, Crown Equipment Corporation, Godrej & Boyce, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd, Jungheinrich, KION Group, Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks, Toyota Industries Corporation, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global forklift trucks market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global forklift trucks market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the class?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global forklift trucks market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Forklift Trucks Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Counterbalanced Forklift Trucks

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Warehouse Forklift Trucks

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Electricity Powered

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Internal Combustion Engine Powered

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Class

8.1 Class I

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Class II

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Class III

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Class IV

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Class V

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Non-Industrial

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Major Types

9.1.2.1 Warehouses and Distribution Centers

9.1.2.2 Construction Sites

9.1.2.3 Dockyards

9.1.2.4 Snow Plows

9.1.3 Market Forecast

9.2 Industrial

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Major Types

9.2.2.1 Manufacturing

9.2.2.2 Recycling Operations

9.2.3 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.1.2 Market Forecast

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.2.1 Market Trends

10.1.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 Market Trends

10.2.1.2 Market Forecast

10.1.2 Japan

10.2.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2.3 India

10.2.3.1 Market Trends

10.2.3.2 Market Forecast

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.4.1 Market Trends

10.2.4.2 Market Forecast

10.2.5 Australia

10.2.5.1 Market Trends

10.2.5.2 Market Forecast

10.2.6 Indonesia

10.2.6.1 Market Trends

10.2.6.2 Market Forecast

10.2.7 Others

10.2.7.1 Market Trends

10.2.7.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Market Trends

10.3.1.2 Market Forecast

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Market Trends

10.3.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3.3 United Kingdom

10.3.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.3.2 Market Forecast

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Market Trends

10.3.4.2 Market Forecast

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Market Trends

10.3.5.2 Market Forecast

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.6.1 Market Trends

10.3.6.2 Market Forecast

10.3.7 Others

10.3.7.1 Market Trends

10.3.7.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.1.1 Market Trends

10.4.1.2 Market Forecast

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.2.1 Market Trends

10.4.2.2 Market Forecast

10.4.3 Others

10.4.3.1 Market Trends

10.4.3.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

10.5.3 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Clark Material Handling Company

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2 Crown Equipment Corporation

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Godrej & Boyce

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.5 Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Jungheinrich

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 KION Group

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.8 Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.9 Toyota Industries Corporation

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis



