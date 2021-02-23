Dublin, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Forklift Trucks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global forklift trucks market reached a value of US$ 54.7 Billion in 2020. A forklift truck is an industrial machine that consists of two horizontal prongs for loading, unloading and transporting goods and materials over short distances. It is usually operated by a trained machinist and is either powered by electric batteries or combustion engines. Forklift trucks consist of various components, such as truck frame, counterweight, forklift, carriage and hydraulic cylinders that aid in performing multiple industrial tasks efficiently. Owing to these benefits, they find extensive applications in warehouses, factories and dockyards across various industries, including automotive, aerospace, transportation, retail, manufacturing and construction.
Global Forklift Trucks Market Trends and Drivers:
The growing construction industry, along with rapid industrialization, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Forklift trucks are highly economical, user-friendly, powerful and easy to maintain. As a result, they are widely used for performing various industrial tasks and handling heavy construction materials, such as wood, steel and mortar. Furthermore, an increasing number of warehouse establishments across the emerging economies is also providing a boost to the market growth. These trucks are utilized in the distribution centers and warehouses for laying and retrieving loads from storage racks, delivering components to assembly lines and positioning materials for further effective handling.
Various product innovations, including the development of fuel cell-powered forklift trucks that can operate on hydrogen, are also creating a positive outlook for the market growth. These variants aid in reducing the carbon footprint significantly and enhancing the overall operational efficiency. Other factors, including technological advancements aimed at improving productivity and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global forklift trucks market to reach a value of US$ 72.9 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.51% during 2021-2026.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Clark Material Handling Company, Crown Equipment Corporation, Godrej & Boyce, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd, Jungheinrich, KION Group, Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks, Toyota Industries Corporation, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Forklift Trucks Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Counterbalanced Forklift Trucks
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Warehouse Forklift Trucks
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Technology
7.1 Electricity Powered
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Internal Combustion Engine Powered
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Class
8.1 Class I
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Class II
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Class III
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Class IV
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Class V
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Non-Industrial
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Major Types
9.1.2.1 Warehouses and Distribution Centers
9.1.2.2 Construction Sites
9.1.2.3 Dockyards
9.1.2.4 Snow Plows
9.1.3 Market Forecast
9.2 Industrial
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Major Types
9.2.2.1 Manufacturing
9.2.2.2 Recycling Operations
9.2.3 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Others
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
10.5.3 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Clark Material Handling Company
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Crown Equipment Corporation
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Godrej & Boyce
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.5 Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Jungheinrich
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 KION Group
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.8 Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.9 Toyota Industries Corporation
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q44giv
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
