Dublin, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Exercise Bike Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global exercise bike market reached a value of US$ 597.5 Million in 2020. Exercise bike, also known as stationary cycle, is an immobile fitness machine which resembles an ordinary bike. It has various sub-parts which include a saddle, pedals, handlebars and foot straps. In comparison with other exercising equipment, an exercise bike offers a lower-impact workout which is apt for those who are suffering from lower back or joint issues. Moreover, it assists in improving the overall fitness of the body by reducing weight, and combating lifestyle diseases such as stress, diabetes and hypertension. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global exercise bike market to reach a value of US$ 795.4 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.76% during 2021-2026.



Global Exercise Bike Market Drivers:

On account of hectic work schedules, sedentary lifestyles and altering food preferences, consumers are relying more on fast-food items and ready-to-eat food products which are low in nutritional content and high in unhealthy fats. This has led to a rise in the cases of obesity as well as other chronic diseases. Increasing health consciousness among the global population has boosted the demand for exercise bikes as they provide isotonic exercise to the body and help in improving stamina, stimulating heart rate, and burning down the overall body fat.

Manufacturers are coming up with several innovations in exercise bikes so as to widen their consumer-base. Nowadays, an exercise bike allows the user to view a live stream video in the screen while cycling. Along with this, the manufacturers have recently introduced virtual reality exercise bikes which help in creating a completely different ambience for the users.

Other factors which are supporting the growth of the market include rising purchasing power, improving lifestyles, growing youth population as well as rising prevalence of diabetes and cardiac diseases.

Breakup by Product Type:



On the basis of product type, the market has been segmented into recumbent and upright exercise bikes. Presently, recumbent exercise bike accounts for the majority of the market share.



Breakup by End-User:



Based on end-user, the report finds that home consumers currently represent the largest sector of exercise bike. The home consumers segment is followed by gym/health clubs and others.



Regional Insights:



On a geographical front, North America enjoys the leading position in the global exercise bike market on account of mounting cases of obesity and other diseases in the region. North America is followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.



Competitive Landscape:



The market is fragmented in nature with the presence of several small as well as large manufacturers. Some of the key players operative in the market include:

Brunswick Corporation

Icon Health & Fitness, Inc.

Nautilus

Precor

Technogym

This report provides a deep insight into the global exercise bike market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the exercise bike industry in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

1. What was the global exercise bike market size in 2020?

2. What will be the global exercise bike market outlook during the forecast period (2021-2026)?

3. What are the global exercise bike market drivers?

4. What are the major trends in the global exercise bike market?

5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global exercise bike market?

6. What is the global exercise bike market breakup by product type?

7. What is the global exercise bike market breakup by end use?

8. What are the major regions in the global exercise bike market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Exercise Bike Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by End-User

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Research and Development

5.9.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.9.4 Manufacturing

5.9.5 Marketing

5.9.6 Distribution

5.9.7 End-Use

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Competition

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Recumbent Exercise Bike

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Upright Exercise Bike

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End-User

7.1 Home Consumers

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Gyms/Health Clubs

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Others

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Latin America

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Middle East and Africa

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Exercise Bike Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Raw Material Requirements

9.3 Manufacturing Process

9.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

10.3.1 Brunswick Corporation

10.3.1.1 Company Overview

10.3.1.2 Description

10.3.1.3 Product Portfolio

10.3.1.4 Financials

10.3.1.5 SWOT Analysis

10.3.2 Icon Health & Fitness, Inc.

10.3.2.1 Company Overview

10.3.2.2 Description

10.3.2.3 Product Portfolio

10.3.2.4 Financials

10.3.2.5 SWOT Analysis

10.3.3 Nautilus

10.3.3.1 Company Overview

10.3.3.2 Description

10.3.3.3 Product Portfolio

10.3.3.4 Financials

10.3.3.5 SWOT Analysis

10.3.4 Precor

10.3.4.1 Company Overview

10.3.4.2 Description

10.3.4.3 Product Portfolio

10.3.4.4 Financials

10.3.4.5 SWOT Analysis

10.3.5 Technogym

10.3.5.1 Company Overview

10.3.5.2 Description

10.3.5.3 Product Portfolio

10.3.5.4 Financials

10.3.5.5 SWOT Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dxjsns

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900