New York, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology ; Form ; Source and Application, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027535/?utm_source=GNW



Fish protein hydrolysate is a bioactive compound that is a blend of degraded proteins extracted by the hydrolysis of protein extracted from fish material or fish.It is generally produced through enzymatic hydrolysis technique that involves decomposing the minced fish together with enzymes, and the hydrolysis process gives out smaller peptides and amino acids as major products.



The enzymatic hydrolysis requires the use of expensive enzymes, such as chymotrypsin, pepsin, alcalase, and trypsin, which increases the cost of production.Moreover, the dried fish protein hydrolysate manufacturing involves a complex process of removal of moisture content and results in substantial energy requirements.



Demand for fish protein hydrolysate among health enthusiasts has increased significantly in the recent years.Also, the increasing allergies and side effects associated with wheat protein has deviated consumers toward fish protein hydrolysate.



There are significant opportunities for fish protein hydrolysate manufacturers in the market to introduce innovative products for the health and wellness segment. Manufacturers are seeking opportunities owing to the growing demand for ergogenic and exercise recovery aids, and looking for a good nutritional food additive with bioactive ingredients, which can deliver high glutamine content. Offering fish protein hydrolysate in sports beverages, nutritional supplements, and protein drink powder mixes is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the manufacturers operating in the fish protein hydrolysate market.



Based on technology, the fish protein hydrolysate market is segmented into acid hydrolysis, autolytic hydrolysis, and enzymatic hydrolysis.In 2019, the enzymatic hydrolysis segment dominated the market.



The enzymatic hydrolysis process is the best way to hydrolyze fish byproducts, such as fish skin, without losing its nutritional importance.It is especially a preferred method in the pharmaceutical and food industries as it does not leave residual toxic chemicals or organic solvents in the solution.



Stages involved in enzymatic hydrolysis start with the choice of a right enzyme, followed by preparation of substrate, measuring the rate of enzymatic reaction, homogenization of working solution and warming to deactivate endogenous enzymes, termination of the enzymatic reaction, and hydrolysis of fish protein.The enzymes that are commercially available for the enzymatic hydrolysis are trypsin, alcalase, pepsin, pancreatin, papain, and thermolysin.



The process of enzymatic hydrolysis with the manufacturer varies mainly on the basis of pH level, temperature, enzyme concentration, and time. However, several definite limitations to the enzymatic hydrolysis process include low yield as well as high costs of industrial enzymes and need for special treatment to neutralize the solutions obtained during enzymatic hydrolysis

.



In terms of geography, the fish protein hydrolysate market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).North America held the largest share of the global fish protein hydrolysate market in 2019, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.



North America comprises several developing economies, such as the US, Canada, and Mexico.The growth of the market in this region is primarily attributed to the growing demand for fish protein hydrolysate for several end-use applications, such as animal feed, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others.



Additionally, the rise in purchasing power along with a growing focus toward the health of animals and pets is stimulating the demand for the market.Increasing focus toward research and development to expand and diversify the application base of fish protein hydrolysate has also boosted the demand for fish protein hydrolysate.



Further, the rise in demand for natural and organic personal care products is also expected to accelerate the growth of the fish protein hydrolysate market in North America. People in Europe are incurring huge expenses on their pets, and are keen on buying high-quality pet foods, and care products. With increasing consumer awareness of health, pet food demand in the area is expected to continue to rise during the forecast period. As wet pet food is popular in the European market, the demand for fish protein hydrolysate is increasing in the region. Factors such as increased demand for protein supplements coupled with increased use of the personal and sports fitness product drives the demand for fish protein hydrolysate in the Asia Pacific region. Owing to the traditional use of fish protein in healthcare, skincare, and hair care, the demand for fish protein hydrolysate is on the rise. Due to the various health, and personal benefits fish protein hydrolysate is growing in the Asia Pacific region at a faster pace.



COVID-19 outbreak started in Wuhan, China, in December 2019 and has spread across the globe.The US, India, Brazil, Russia, the UK, France, Turkey, Italy, Spain and Germany are among the most-affected nations in terms of confirmed cases and reported deaths, as of January, 2021.



According to the WHO, there are ~93,956,883 affirmed cases and 2,029,084 death cases all around.COVID-19 has affected economies and undertakings due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.



The global food & beverages industry is one of the major businesses enduring severe impacts. These factors have highly affected the worldwide fish protein hydrolysate market.



Bio-marine Ingredients, Copalis Sea Solutions, CR Brown Enterprises, Diana Group, Hofseth BioCare ASA, Janatha Fish Meal & Oil Products, Marutham Bio Ages Innovations (P) Ltd, SAMPI, Scanbio Marine Group AS, and Sopropêche are among the major players present in the global fish protein hydrolysate market.



Overall size of the global fish protein hydrolysate market size has been derived in accordance with both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process begins exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants typically involved in the process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specialized in the fish protein hydrolysate market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027535/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001