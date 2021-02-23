Dublin, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anti-Aging Market Report and Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global anti-aging market reached a value of US$ 58.5 Billion in 2020. Aging is brought about by a cycle of biochemical processes which cause the body to degenerate over a period of time, impacting the health, fitness and physical appearance of the individual. Anti-aging refers to the process of limiting or retarding these changes through various products and services.
Nowadays, good physical personality has become a necessity and determines the success of an individual in different areas of life. The growing consciousness among both the young and old consumers regarding their physical appearance has fostered the demand for anti-aging products and devices. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global anti-aging market to reach a value of US$ 88.30 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.10% during 2021-2026.
Global Anti-Aging Market Drivers/Constraints:
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global anti-aging market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country-level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, demography, industry, products, device and technology.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive structure of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being:
This report provides a deep insight into the global anti-aging market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the anti-aging industry in any manner.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
1. What will be the anti-aging market outlook during the forecast period (2021-2026)?
2. What are the global anti-aging market drivers?
3. What are the major trends in the global anti-aging market?
4. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global anti-aging market?
5. What was the global anti-aging market size in 2020?
6. What is the global anti-aging market breakup by demography?
7. What is the global anti-aging market breakup by industry?
8. What is the global anti-aging market breakup by product types?
9. What is the global anti-aging market breakup by devices and technology?
10. What are the major countries in the global anti-aging market?
11. Who are the leading anti-aging industry market players?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Aging
4.1 Theories of Aging
4.2 Effects of Aging on Skin, Hair and Teeth
4.3 Research on Anti-Aging
5 Global Anti-Aging Market: Key Drivers and Success Factors
5.1 Increasing Focus on Physical Appearance
5.2 Aging Population
5.3 Increasing Safety and Efficacy of Anti-Aging Products
5.4 Rising Disposable Income
5.5 Media and Marketing
5.6 Diversified Products with Multi-Functional Benefits
5.7 Easy Accessibility of Products and Services
6 Global Anti-Aging Market: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.1 Overview
6.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.3 Bargaining Power of Consumers
6.4 Threat of Substitutes
6.5 Threat of New Entrants
6.6 Competitive Rivalry
7 Global Anti-Aging Market: Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
8 COVID-19 Impact on the Industry
9 Global Anti-Aging Market: Breakup by Demography
9.1 Age Group
9.1.1 Overview
9.1.2 Global Anti-Aging Market: Breakup by Age Group
9.2 Gender
9.2.1 Overview
9.2.2 Global Anti-Aging Market: Breakup by Gender
9.3 Income
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Global Anti-Aging Market: Breakup by Income Group
10 Global Anti-Aging Market: Breakup by Industry
10.1 Skin Care Industry
10.1.1 Key Ingredients
10.1.2 Category of Products
10.1.3 Key Players
10.1.4 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
10.2 Hair Care Industry
10.2.1 Key Ingredients
10.2.2 Category of Products
10.2.3 Key Players
10.2.4 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
10.3 Dental Care Industry
10.3.1 Key Ingredients
10.3.2 Category of Products
10.3.3 Key Players
10.3.4 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
11 Global Anti-Aging Market: Breakup by Product Types
11.1 Anti-Wrinkle Products
11.1.1 Anti-Wrinkle Cream
11.1.1.1 Key Ingredients/Composition
11.1.1.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
11.1.1.3 Competitive Landscape
11.1.2 Botulinum Toxin A Injections
11.1.2.1 Key Ingredients/Composition
11.1.2.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
11.1.2.3 Competitive Landscape
11.1.3 Dermal Fillers
11.1.3.1 Key Ingredients/Composition
11.1.3.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
11.1.3.3 Competitive Landscape
11.2 Anti-Pigmentation Products
11.2.1 Anti-Pigmentation Creams
11.2.1.1 Key Ingredients/Composition
11.2.1.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
11.2.1.3 Competitive Landscape
11.2.2 Chemical Peels
11.2.2.1 Key Ingredients/Composition
11.2.2.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
11.2.2.3 Competitive Landscape
11.3 Sunscreen Products
11.3.1 Key Ingredients/Composition
11.3.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
11.3.3 Competitive Landscape
11.4 Hair Care Products
11.4.1 Hair Colour Products
11.4.1.1 Key Ingredients/Composition
11.4.1.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
11.4.1.3 Competitive Landscape
11.4.2 Anti- Hair fall Products
11.4.2.1 Key Ingredients/Composition
11.4.2.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
11.4.2.3 Competitive Landscape
11.4.3 Hair Gain Products
11.4.3.1 Key Ingredients
11.4.3.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
11.4.3.3 Competitive Landscape
12 Global Anti-Aging Market: Breakup by Devices and Technology
12.1 Microdermabrasion Devices
12.1.1 Technology and Working
12.1.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
12.2 Aesthetic Energy Devices
12.2.1 Laser Devices
12.2.1.1 Technology and Working
12.2.1.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
12.2.2 Intense Pulsed Light Devices
12.2.2.1 Technology and Working
12.2.2.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
12.2.3 Radio Frequency Devices
12.2.3.1 Technology and Working
12.2.3.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
12.2.4 Ultrasound Devices
12.2.4.1 Technology and Working
12.2.4.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
12.3 Competitive Landscape
13 Global Anti-Aging Market: Breakup by Country
13.1 Current and Future Market Shares of Major Countries
13.1.1 France
13.1.1.1 Overview
13.1.1.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
13.1.2 Germany
13.1.2.1 Overview
13.1.2.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
13.1.3 Italy
13.1.3.1 Overview
13.1.3.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
13.1.4 United Kingdom
13.1.4.1 Overview
13.1.4.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
13.1.5 Russia
13.1.5.1 Overview
13.1.5.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
13.1.6 Spain
13.1.6.1 Overview
13.1.6.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
13.1.7 United States
13.1.7.1 Overview
13.1.7.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
13.1.8 Brazil
13.1.8.1 Overview
13.1.8.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
13.1.9 Japan
13.1.9.1 Overview
13.1.9.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
13.1.10 South Korea
13.1.10.1 Overview
13.1.10.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
13.1.11 China
13.1.11.1 Overview
13.1.11.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
13.1.12 Thailand
13.1.12.1 Overview
13.1.12.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
13.1.13 India
13.1.13.1 Overview
13.1.13.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
14 Global Anti-Aging Market: Market Challenges
14.1 High Costs in R&D and Manufacturing
14.2 Strict Regulations for Manufacturers
14.3 Counterfeit Products
14.4 High Costs Associated with Anti-Aging Procedures
15 Global Anti-Aging Market: Key Players
15.1 Allergan
15.1.1 Company Overview
15.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.1.3 Financial Overview
15.2 L'Oreal
15.2.1 Company Overview
15.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.2.3 Financial Overview
15.3 Beiersdorf
15.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 Financial Overview
15.4 Estee Lauder
15.4.1 Company Overview
15.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.4.3 Financial Overview
15.5 Procter & Gamble
15.5.1 Company Overview
15.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.5.3 Financial Overview
15.6 Shiseido
15.6.1 Company Overview
15.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.6.3 Financial Overview
15.7 Unilever
15.7.1 Company Overview
15.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.7.3 Financial Overview
