The global anti-aging market reached a value of US$ 58.5 Billion in 2020. Aging is brought about by a cycle of biochemical processes which cause the body to degenerate over a period of time, impacting the health, fitness and physical appearance of the individual. Anti-aging refers to the process of limiting or retarding these changes through various products and services.



Nowadays, good physical personality has become a necessity and determines the success of an individual in different areas of life. The growing consciousness among both the young and old consumers regarding their physical appearance has fostered the demand for anti-aging products and devices. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global anti-aging market to reach a value of US$ 88.30 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.10% during 2021-2026.



Global Anti-Aging Market Drivers/Constraints:

The advancements in technology, as well as huge investments in research and development activities, have led to the introduction of new anti-aging treatments and products, such as plastic surgeries, breast implants, botulinum toxin injection therapies, etc. which offer long-term results.

Strict rules and regulations have encouraged the manufacturers to introduce safer and more efficient anti-aging products which provide quick results to the consumers, in turn, widening the growth prospects of the market.

Although premium anti-aging products have conventionally been distributed through departmental stores, specialty stores have made them more accessible and widely available. These products are now also being sold through online stores, salons, spas, specialist retail shops, and direct response television such as infomercials and home shopping channels.

The high cost of anti-aging products and procedures along with the presence of counterfeit products containing toxic substances pose a major challenge to the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global anti-aging market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country-level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, demography, industry, products, device and technology.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive structure of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being:

Allergan

L'Oreal

Beiersdorf

Estee Lauder

Procter & Gamble

Shiseido

Unilever

This report provides a deep insight into the global anti-aging market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the anti-aging industry in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

1. What will be the anti-aging market outlook during the forecast period (2021-2026)?

2. What are the global anti-aging market drivers?

3. What are the major trends in the global anti-aging market?

4. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global anti-aging market?

5. What was the global anti-aging market size in 2020?

6. What is the global anti-aging market breakup by demography?

7. What is the global anti-aging market breakup by industry?

8. What is the global anti-aging market breakup by product types?

9. What is the global anti-aging market breakup by devices and technology?

10. What are the major countries in the global anti-aging market?

11. Who are the leading anti-aging industry market players?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Aging

4.1 Theories of Aging

4.2 Effects of Aging on Skin, Hair and Teeth

4.3 Research on Anti-Aging



5 Global Anti-Aging Market: Key Drivers and Success Factors

5.1 Increasing Focus on Physical Appearance

5.2 Aging Population

5.3 Increasing Safety and Efficacy of Anti-Aging Products

5.4 Rising Disposable Income

5.5 Media and Marketing

5.6 Diversified Products with Multi-Functional Benefits

5.7 Easy Accessibility of Products and Services



6 Global Anti-Aging Market: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.3 Bargaining Power of Consumers

6.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.5 Threat of New Entrants

6.6 Competitive Rivalry



7 Global Anti-Aging Market: Historical, Current and Future Market Trends



8 COVID-19 Impact on the Industry



9 Global Anti-Aging Market: Breakup by Demography

9.1 Age Group

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Global Anti-Aging Market: Breakup by Age Group

9.2 Gender

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 Global Anti-Aging Market: Breakup by Gender

9.3 Income

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Global Anti-Aging Market: Breakup by Income Group



10 Global Anti-Aging Market: Breakup by Industry

10.1 Skin Care Industry

10.1.1 Key Ingredients

10.1.2 Category of Products

10.1.3 Key Players

10.1.4 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

10.2 Hair Care Industry

10.2.1 Key Ingredients

10.2.2 Category of Products

10.2.3 Key Players

10.2.4 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

10.3 Dental Care Industry

10.3.1 Key Ingredients

10.3.2 Category of Products

10.3.3 Key Players

10.3.4 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends



11 Global Anti-Aging Market: Breakup by Product Types

11.1 Anti-Wrinkle Products

11.1.1 Anti-Wrinkle Cream

11.1.1.1 Key Ingredients/Composition

11.1.1.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

11.1.1.3 Competitive Landscape

11.1.2 Botulinum Toxin A Injections

11.1.2.1 Key Ingredients/Composition

11.1.2.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

11.1.2.3 Competitive Landscape

11.1.3 Dermal Fillers

11.1.3.1 Key Ingredients/Composition

11.1.3.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

11.1.3.3 Competitive Landscape

11.2 Anti-Pigmentation Products

11.2.1 Anti-Pigmentation Creams

11.2.1.1 Key Ingredients/Composition

11.2.1.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

11.2.1.3 Competitive Landscape

11.2.2 Chemical Peels

11.2.2.1 Key Ingredients/Composition

11.2.2.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

11.2.2.3 Competitive Landscape

11.3 Sunscreen Products

11.3.1 Key Ingredients/Composition

11.3.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

11.3.3 Competitive Landscape

11.4 Hair Care Products

11.4.1 Hair Colour Products

11.4.1.1 Key Ingredients/Composition

11.4.1.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

11.4.1.3 Competitive Landscape

11.4.2 Anti- Hair fall Products

11.4.2.1 Key Ingredients/Composition

11.4.2.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

11.4.2.3 Competitive Landscape

11.4.3 Hair Gain Products

11.4.3.1 Key Ingredients

11.4.3.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

11.4.3.3 Competitive Landscape



12 Global Anti-Aging Market: Breakup by Devices and Technology

12.1 Microdermabrasion Devices

12.1.1 Technology and Working

12.1.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

12.2 Aesthetic Energy Devices

12.2.1 Laser Devices

12.2.1.1 Technology and Working

12.2.1.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

12.2.2 Intense Pulsed Light Devices

12.2.2.1 Technology and Working

12.2.2.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

12.2.3 Radio Frequency Devices

12.2.3.1 Technology and Working

12.2.3.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

12.2.4 Ultrasound Devices

12.2.4.1 Technology and Working

12.2.4.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

12.3 Competitive Landscape



13 Global Anti-Aging Market: Breakup by Country

13.1 Current and Future Market Shares of Major Countries

13.1.1 France

13.1.1.1 Overview

13.1.1.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

13.1.2 Germany

13.1.2.1 Overview

13.1.2.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

13.1.3 Italy

13.1.3.1 Overview

13.1.3.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

13.1.4 United Kingdom

13.1.4.1 Overview

13.1.4.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

13.1.5 Russia

13.1.5.1 Overview

13.1.5.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

13.1.6 Spain

13.1.6.1 Overview

13.1.6.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

13.1.7 United States

13.1.7.1 Overview

13.1.7.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

13.1.8 Brazil

13.1.8.1 Overview

13.1.8.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

13.1.9 Japan

13.1.9.1 Overview

13.1.9.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

13.1.10 South Korea

13.1.10.1 Overview

13.1.10.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

13.1.11 China

13.1.11.1 Overview

13.1.11.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

13.1.12 Thailand

13.1.12.1 Overview

13.1.12.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

13.1.13 India

13.1.13.1 Overview

13.1.13.2 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends



14 Global Anti-Aging Market: Market Challenges

14.1 High Costs in R&D and Manufacturing

14.2 Strict Regulations for Manufacturers

14.3 Counterfeit Products

14.4 High Costs Associated with Anti-Aging Procedures



15 Global Anti-Aging Market: Key Players

15.1 Allergan

15.1.1 Company Overview

15.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.1.3 Financial Overview

15.2 L'Oreal

15.2.1 Company Overview

15.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.2.3 Financial Overview

15.3 Beiersdorf

15.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Financial Overview

15.4 Estee Lauder

15.4.1 Company Overview

15.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.4.3 Financial Overview

15.5 Procter & Gamble

15.5.1 Company Overview

15.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.5.3 Financial Overview

15.6 Shiseido

15.6.1 Company Overview

15.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.6.3 Financial Overview

15.7 Unilever

15.7.1 Company Overview

15.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.7.3 Financial Overview



