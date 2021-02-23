New York, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dental Practice Management Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Delivery Mode, Component and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027533/?utm_source=GNW

However, the high costs of dental procedures and high reimbursement may limit the growth of the market to a certain extent.

One of the sensitive measures for access to dental services and overall dental health is tooth loss.According to a survey by Public Health Systems, the incidence of both partial and complete tooth loss in adults and seniors has declined since the early 1970s.



The majority of the patients across the world suffer with tooth loss due to factors such as periodontal diseases, tooth decay, injuries, accidents, and others.The rising prevalence and recurrent nature of dental caries and periodontal disease is increasing the demand for endodontic treatment procedures.



As per the World Health Organization, the Global Burden of Disease Study 2017 reported that untreated dental caries in permanent teeth is the most common health condition among the population. It has also been reported that 2.3 billion adults suffer from dental caries of permanent teeth and over 530 million children suffer from dental caries of primary teeth (milk teeth) worldwide. According to the statistics from NHS Digital published in September 2018, the number of hospital admissions for tooth decay in children aged 5–9 years rose from 25,875 in 2015–2016 to 26,111 in 2017–2018. Over 45% of adults in the UK are affected by gum disease, which further leads to periodontal diseases. Even at its mild level, it is likely to affect the patient’s quality of life.

Oral health 2020 of the World Health Organization estimated that around 3.58 billion people across the world suffer from dental caries (tooth decay) in permanent teeth. The organization has also stated that periodontal disease, a prominent cause of tooth loss, was estimated to be the 11th most prevalent disease on a global scale. Oral health 2020 of the World Health Organization also estimated that 2.4 billion people suffer from caries of permanent teeth and 486 million children suffer from caries of primary teeth across the world. The ACP has estimated that this number is expected to rise over the next two decades due to increasing incidence of cavity and tooth decay. Thus, a high prevalence of dental issues will boost the adoption of dental practice management software by dentists in the coming years.

Global dental practice management software market is segmented into delivery mode and component.The delivery mode segment is further divided into on-premise delivery mode, web-based delivery mode, and cloud-based delivery mode.



Based on the component, the market is segmented into patient communication software, scheduling software, invoice/billing software, insurance management software, and other components. During 2019, the scheduling software segment led the dental practice management software market, by component.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report for American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, American College of Prosthodontics, Japanese Society for Oral Health, Canadian Dental Association, and others.

