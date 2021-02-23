New York, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Demerara Sugar Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Nature, End-Use Industry, and Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027532/?utm_source=GNW

Demerara sugar is derived from sugarcane and comprises large grains that provide a sweet and crunchy texture in baking and other applications.It is mostly used as sprinkles for decorating cakes and muffins.



It can also be added to coffee and tea.A small amount of molasses is naturally found in Demerara sugar, which gives it a light brown color and caramel taste.



Demerara sugar contains significantly lower sucrose content (88–93%) than white sugar (96–98%).Vital minerals such as manganese, magnesium, zinc, chromium, and cobalt are found in Demerara sugar.



Demerara sugar originates from Guyana, South America, and most Demerara sugar available today originates from Mauritius in Africa. Moreover, the rising applications of demerara sugar in the food sector offers lucrative opportunities for the key market players.



Based on nature, the demerara sugar market is bifurcated into organic and conventional.The conventional segment accounted for a larger market share in 2019; whereas, the market for organic demerara sugar is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



The conventional form of farming technique is widely adopted among the farmers to obtain higher yield and availability of product at low cost.The technique runs in favor of the producers and cultivators as the yields are high in comparison to cost.



Moreover, the lack of knowledge among farmers toward health benefits associated with the organic farming have promoted the growth of the segment.For instance, in 2017, almost 63% of farmers adopted conventional agriculture to produce demerara sugar and 37% of them opted organic agriculture in Turkey.



However, there are several disadvantages related to this method. Demerara sugar produced by conventional method may contain less nutrients. Conventional farming is one of the most practiced farming methods that involves use of fertilizers, pesticides and other chemical compounds. Further, it also involves health and environmental hazards as it involves the release of pollutants to the environment.



Geographically, the demerara sugar market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.Europe held the largest share of the market in 2019, followed by North America.



The demerara sugar market in Europe is witnessing growth owing to the presence of various well-established players such as Associated British Foods plc, Tereos Group, LOC Industries, Tate & Lyle, Ragus Sugars Manufacturing Limited, and Nordzucker AG across the region.Both organic and conventional demerara sugar are highly popular in the European market.



The market is driven by the rising demand for convenience food produced with healthy ingredients among consumers.Moreover, the increasing trend of food-on-the-go in developed countries such as Germany, France, Italy, the UK, and Russia is one of the considerations amongst consumers while purchasing food products.



Thus it has become a prominent factor for driving the demerara sugar market across Europe..



The COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in Wuhan (China) during December 2019.As of January 2021, the US, Russia, India, China, Italy, France, and Germany are among the worst-affected countries in terms of COVID-19 positive cases and reported deaths.



According to the WHO figures updated in January 2021, ~85,929,428 confirmed cases and ~1,876,100 deaths have been reported globally.The outbreak is adversely affecting economies and industries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns imposed by governments.



Food & beverages is one of the world’s major industries suffering serious disruptions in the form of supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns.Although, China is the global manufacturing hub and the largest raw material supplier for various industries in the world, it is also one of the worst-hit countries by the COVID-19 pandemic.



The lockdown of various plants and factories in China is disrupting global supply chains as well as manufacturing activities and sales of various raw materials used in the food industry and end products. The shutdown of factories, obstacle in supply chains, and downturn in world economy are restraining the overall growth of demerara sugar market.



Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc., Associated British Foods plc, Tereos Group, LOC Industries, Nordzucker AG, Ragus Sugars Manufacturing Limited, Sugar Australia Company Ltd, Tate & Lyle, Alteo Limited, and Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals Ltd are among the well-established players in the global demerara sugar market.



The demerara sugar market size has been derived in accordance with to both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the demerara sugar market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027532/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001