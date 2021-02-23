  • Net sales increase 8.9%
  • Gross margin expands 150 basis points
  • 14.3% operating margin, 14.4% on an adjusted basis, up 280 basis points
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin expands 280 basis points to 16.8%
  • $2.13 net income per diluted share, $2.15 on an adjusted basis

Provides 2021 Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry today reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

Robert Buck, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our fourth quarter results were strong with operating margins expanding over 200 basis points at both TruTeam and Service Partners. Same branch residential and commercial revenue improved sequentially from the third quarter and continues to strengthen.

“Labor shortages and material constraints are extending the building cycle and the traditional lag time in our business. Our ability to share labor and material across our footprint gives us an advantage in serving our customers and helps us mitigate these challenges.”

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

(unless otherwise indicated, comparisons are to the quarter ended December 31, 2019)

  • Net sales increased 8.9% to $721.5 million, driven by increased volume and sales from acquisitions.
  • Gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 27.4%. On an adjusted basis, gross margin was 27.5%, a 160-basis point increase.
  • Operating profit was $103.1 million, compared to $76.4 million. On an adjusted basis, operating profit was $104.0 million, compared to $76.6 million, a 35.7% improvement.
  • Operating margin was 14.3%. Adjusted operating margin improved 280 basis points to 14.4%.
  • Net income was $70.8 million, or $2.13 per diluted share, compared to $46.0 million, or $1.36 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted net income was $71.3 million, or $2.15 per diluted share, compared to $50.0 million, or $1.48 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $121.5 million, compared to $92.5 million, a 31.2% increase and adjusted EBITDA margin improved 280 basis points to 16.8%. Incremental adjusted EBITDA margin was 48.9%.

  • At December 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $330.0 million, availability under its revolving credit facility of $389.6 million for total liquidity of $719.6 million.

Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights

(unless otherwise indicated, comparisons are to twelve months ended December 31, 2019)

  • Net sales increased 3.6% to $2,718.0 million.
  • Gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 27.5%.
  • Operating profit was $355.0 million, compared to operating profit of $289.5 million. On an adjusted basis, operating profit was $359.4 million, compared to $292.7 million, a 22.8% improvement.
  • Operating margin was 13.1%, up 210 basis points. Adjusted operating margin improved 200 basis points to 13.2%.
  • Net income was $247.0 million, or $7.42 per diluted share, compared to $191.0 million, or $5.56 per diluted share. Adjusted net income was $242.5 million, or $7.28 per diluted share, compared to $188.9 million, or $5.49 per diluted share.

  • Adjusted EBITDA was $436.7 million, compared to $359.1 million, a 21.6% increase and adjusted EBITDA margin improved 240 basis points to 16.1%.

Buck added, “Our 2020 financial results demonstrate the strength of our operating model and the hard work and dedication of our entire TopBuild team. Despite the challenges resulting from the pandemic, both of our business segments reported revenue growth and solid margin expansion.

“In addition, during the year we completed three acquisitions, strengthening our footprint in the high growth markets of Texas, Colorado and Tennessee.

“Looking ahead, housing fundamentals remain robust and our Company should continue to benefit from strong demand for new housing construction. Our focus remains on driving top line growth and improving operational efficiencies throughout the Company.”

Operating Segment Highlights ($ in 000s)
(comparisons are to the period ended December 31, 2019)

TruTeam3 Months Ended 12/31/2012 Months Ended 12/31/20 Service Partners3 Months Ended 12/31/2012 Months Ended 12/31/20
Sales$508,812$1,943,461 Sales$251,535$926,207
Change   Change  
Volume2.8%-1.0% Volume13.3%7.9%
Price-0.3%0.9% Price-0.6%-0.5%
M&A4.5%2.0% M&A0.0%0.0%
Total Change6.9%1.9% Total Change12.7%7.4%
Operating Margin16.0%15.2% Operating Margin13.4%12.5%
Change260 bps190 bps Change210 bps200 bps
Adj. Operating Margin16.1%15.3% Adj. Operating Margin13.4%12.5%
Change270 bps200 bps Change210 bps200 bps

                   

Capital Allocation
Acquisitions
In 2020, the Company completed three acquisitions, Hunter Insulation, an installation company based in Long Island, New York, Cooper Glass a commercial glass company serving the Memphis market, and Garland Insulating, a residential and light commercial installation company serving markets in Texas and Colorado.

In January 2021, the Company acquired LCR Contractors, a residential and heavy commercial insulation company serving markets in Texas and Tennessee. Combined, these four companies are expected to contribute approximately $137 million of annual revenue

“Acquisitions remain our number one capital allocation priority. We have a robust pipeline of prospects with the majority concentrated in our core insulation business. These companies are located in attractive growth regions with strong management teams, solid customer bases and experienced installers,” stated Buck.

Share Repurchase Program
In 2020, the Company repurchased a total of 616,227 shares of its common stock for approximately $49.2 million.

Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance (1)
($ in millions)

2021LowHigh
Sales$3,050.0$3,150.0
Adjusted EBITDA*$505.0$535.0

*See table for adjusted EBITDA reconciliation.

Assumptions(1)   
($ in millions)

2021LowHigh
Housing Starts 1,425 1,475
Estimated net income$297.5$326.7
Interest Expense and other, net$24.2$21.2
Income tax expense$104.5$114.8
Depreciation and Amortization$67.0$63.0
Share based compensation$11.8$9.3
   

Long-Term Targets (3-Years) (1)

Metric 
Working Capital (% of LTM Sales)9.5% to 10.5%
CapEx (% of Sales)2.0%
Commercial Annual Revenue Growth7.5% to 10.0%
Normalized Tax Rate26.0%
Incremental Adjusted EBITDA (Organic)22.0% to 27.0%
Incremental Adjusted EBITDA (Acquisitions Year One)11.0% to 16.0%
Residential Revenue for Every 50K Increase in Housing Starts$90 million

(1) This guidance and long-term targets reflect management’s current view of present and future market conditions and are based on assumptions such as housing starts, general and administrative expenses, weighted average diluted shares outstanding and interest rates. These targets do not include any effects related to potential acquisitions or divestitures that may occur after the date of this press release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP targets to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future and therefore, cannot be reasonably predicted. The effect of these excluded items may be significant. Factors that could cause actual long-term results to differ materially from TopBuild’s current expectations are discussed below and are also detailed in the Company’s 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC reports.

Additional Information

Quarterly supplemental materials, including a presentation that will be referenced on today’s conference call, are available on the Company’s website at www.topbuild.com.

Conference Call
A conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2020 financial results is scheduled for today, Tuesday, February 23, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9037. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously on the Company’s website at www.topbuild.com

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., a Fortune 1000 Company headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry. We provide insulation and building material services nationwide through TruTeam®, which has close to 200 branches, and through Service Partners® which distributes insulation and building material products from approximately 75 branches. We leverage our national footprint to gain economies of scale while capitalizing on our local market presence to forge strong relationships with our customers. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA, incremental EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, the “adjusted” financial measures presented above, and figures presented on a “same branch basis” are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, which are used in managing the business, may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior periods. We define same branch sales as sales from branches in operation for at least 12 full calendar months. Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures in tables contained in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results under GAAP. Additional information may be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on TopBuild’s website under “SEC Filings” at www.topbuild.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results, the related assumptions underlying our expected results, and our plan to repurchase our common stock under a stock repurchase transaction. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as “will,” “would,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “plan,” or “intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements.  Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release.  Factors or events that we cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements.  Although TopBuild believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations and Media Contact
Tabitha Zane
tabitha.zane@topbuild.com
386-763-8801


TopBuild Corp.            
Consolidated Statements of Operations            
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)         
             
  Three Months Ended December 31,  Year Ended December 31,
  2020  2019  2020  2019 
Net sales $721,487     $662,349     $2,718,038     $2,624,121 
Cost of sales  523,467   491,030   1,971,677   1,942,854 
Gross profit  198,020   171,319   746,361   681,267 
             
Selling, general, and administrative expense  94,943   94,898   391,315   391,744 
Operating profit  103,077   76,421   355,046   289,523 
             
Other income (expense), net:            
Interest expense  (7,745)  (9,083)  (32,456)  (37,823)
Loss on extinguishment of debt        (233)   
Other, net  85   566   733   2,078 
Other expense, net  (7,660)  (8,517)  (31,956)  (35,745)
Income before income taxes  95,417   67,904   323,090   253,778 
             
Income tax expense  (24,660)  (21,919)  (76,067)  (62,783)
Net income $70,757  $45,985  $247,023  $190,995 
             
Net income per common share:            
Basic $2.16  $1.38  $7.50  $5.65 
Diluted $2.13  $1.36  $7.42  $5.56 
             
Weighted average shares outstanding:            
Basic  32,789,911   33,297,613   32,917,971   33,806,104 
Diluted  33,189,104   33,886,904   33,299,986   34,376,555 


TopBuild Corp.       
Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data       
(dollars in thousands)       
  As of December 31, 
  2020 2019 
ASSETS       
Current assets:       
Cash and cash equivalents $330,007 $184,807 
Receivables, net of an allowance for credit losses of $6,926 at December 31, 2020 and allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,854 at December 31, 2019  427,340  428,844 
Inventories, net  161,369  149,078 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  17,689  17,098 
Total current assets  936,405  779,827 
        
Right of use assets  83,490  87,134 
Property and equipment, net  180,053  178,080 
Goodwill  1,410,685  1,367,918 
Other intangible assets, net  190,605  181,122 
Deferred tax assets, net  2,728  4,259 
Other assets  11,317  5,623 
Total assets $2,815,283 $2,603,963 
        
LIABILITIES       
Current liabilities:       
Accounts payable $331,710 $307,970 
Current portion of long-term debt  23,326  34,272 
Accrued liabilities  107,949  98,418 
Short-term lease liabilities  33,492  36,094 
Total current liabilities  496,477  476,754 
        
Long-term debt  683,396  697,955 
Deferred tax liabilities, net  168,568  175,263 
Long-term portion of insurance reserves  50,657  45,605 
Long-term lease liabilities  53,749  54,010 
Other liabilities  13,642  1,487 
Total liabilities  1,466,489  1,451,074 
        
EQUITY  1,348,794  1,152,889 
Total liabilities and equity $2,815,283 $2,603,963 
        
        
  As of December 31,  
     2020 2019 
Other Financial Data       
Receivable days  48  53 
Inventory days  30  28 
Accounts payable days  76  80 
Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable $256,999 $269,952 
Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable as a percent of sales (TTM) †9.3%10.3%
        
† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches     



TopBuild Corp.      
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows      
(in thousands)      
       
  Year Ended December 31, 
  2020  2019 
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:              
Net income $247,023  $190,995 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization  62,410   52,700 
Share-based compensation  14,752   13,658 
Loss on extinguishment of debt  233    
(Gain) loss on sale or abandonment of property and equipment  (88)  1,399 
Amortization of debt issuance costs  1,491   1,558 
Provision for bad debt expense  6,270   7,065 
Loss from inventory obsolescence  2,512   2,622 
Deferred income taxes, net  (4,070)  8,888 
Change in certain assets and liabilities      
Receivables, net  2,612   (27,146)
Inventories, net  (11,843)  17,433 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  (460)  9,361 
Accounts payable  16,844   (5,124)
Accrued liabilities  20,545   2,690 
Payment of contingent consideration  (413)   
Other, net  66   1,058 
Net cash provided by operating activities  357,884   271,777 
       
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities:      
Purchases of property and equipment  (40,938)  (45,536)
Acquisition of businesses  (83,408)  (6,952)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment  2,463   2,321 
Other, net     25 
Net cash used in investing activities  (121,883)  (50,142)
       
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities:      
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt  300,000   14,989 
Repayment of long-term debt  (324,948)  (27,793)
Payment of debt issuance costs  (2,280)   
Taxes withheld and paid on employees' equity awards  (14,932)  (12,951)
Exercise of stock options  1,438    
Repurchase of shares of common stock  (49,151)  (110,911)
Payment of contingent consideration  (928)  (1,091)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities  (90,801)  (137,757)
       
Cash and Cash Equivalents      
Increase for the period  145,200   83,878 
Beginning of period  184,807   100,929 
End of period $330,007  $184,807 
       
Supplemental disclosure of cash paid for:      
Interest on long-term debt $30,896  $36,244 
Income taxes  77,689   43,310 
       
Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities:      
Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $38,646  $128,838 
Accruals for property and equipment  645   542 


TopBuild Corp.                
Segment Data                
(dollars in thousands)                
                 
  Three Months Ended December 31,    Year Ended December 31,  
  2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change
TruTeam                
Sales $508,812  $475,929  6.9% $1,943,461  $1,906,730  1.9%
                 
Operating profit, as reported $81,657  $63,661    $294,793  $253,230   
Operating margin, as reported  16.0  13.4    15.2  13.3  
                 
Rationalization charges     (24)    866   159   
Acquisition related costs     177     4   636   
COVID-19 pay  363        1,278      
Operating profit, as adjusted $82,020  $63,814    $296,941  $254,025   
Operating margin, as adjusted  16.1  13.4    15.3  13.3  
                 
Service Partners                
Sales $251,535  $223,244  12.7% $926,207  $862,143  7.4%
                 
Operating profit, as reported $33,731  $25,234    $115,343  $90,388   
Operating margin, as reported  13.4  11.3    12.5  10.5%  
                 
Rationalization charges          783   109   
COVID-19 pay  21        90      
Operating profit, as adjusted $33,752  $25,234    $116,216  $90,497   
Operating margin, as adjusted  13.4  11.3%    12.5  10.5  
                 
Total                
Sales before eliminations $760,347  $699,173    $2,869,668  $2,768,873   
Intercompany eliminations  (38,860)  (36,824)    (151,630)  (144,752)  
Net sales after eliminations $721,487  $662,349  8.9% $2,718,038  $2,624,121  3.6%
                 
Operating profit, as reported - segments $115,388  $88,895    $410,136  $343,618   
General corporate expense, net  (6,174)  (6,568)    (30,785)  (30,174)  
Intercompany eliminations  (6,137)  (5,906)    (24,305)  (23,921)  
Operating profit, as reported $103,077  $76,421    $355,046  $289,523   
Operating margin, as reported  14.3  11.5%    13.1  11.0  
                 
Rationalization charges †  (4)  15     2,097   1,992   
Acquisition related costs †  518   166     855   1,200   
Refinancing costs          57      
COVID-19 pay  384        1,368      
Operating profit, as adjusted $103,975  $76,602    $359,423  $292,715   
Operating margin, as adjusted  14.4  11.6%    13.2  11.2  
                 
Share-based compensation  2,593   2,246     14,910   13,658   
Depreciation and amortization  14,883   13,696     62,410   52,700   
EBITDA, as adjusted $121,451  $92,544    $436,743  $359,073   
EBITDA margin, as adjusted  16.8  14.0%    16.1  13.7  
                 
Sales change period over period  59,138        93,917      
EBITDA, as adjusted, change period over period  28,907        77,670      
Incremental EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in sales48.9       82.7     
                 
† Rationalization charges and acquisition related costs include corporate level adjustments as well as segment operating adjustments        
                 


TopBuild Corp.            
Non-GAAP Reconciliations            
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)           
             
  Three Months Ended December 31,  Year Ended December 31, 
  2020 2019 2020 2019
Gross Profit and Operating Profit Reconciliations            
             
Net sales $721,487  $662,349  $2,718,038  $2,624,121 
             
Gross profit, as reported $198,020  $171,319  $746,361  $681,267 
             
Rationalization charges        1,016    
COVID-19 pay  380      1,135    
Gross profit, as adjusted $198,400  $171,319  $748,512  $681,267 
             
Gross margin, as reported  27.4  25.9  27.5  26.0
Gross margin, as adjusted  27.5  25.9  27.5  26.0
             
Operating profit, as reported $103,077  $76,421  $355,046  $289,523 
             
Rationalization charges  (4)  15   2,097   1,992 
Acquisition related costs  518   166   855   1,200 
Refinancing costs        57    
COVID-19 pay  384      1,368    
Operating profit, as adjusted $103,975  $76,602  $359,423  $292,715 
             
Operating margin, as reported  14.3  11.5  13.1  11.0
Operating margin, as adjusted  14.4  11.6  13.2  11.2
             
Income Per Common Share Reconciliation            
             
Income before income taxes, as reported $95,417  $67,904  $323,090  $253,778 
             
Rationalization charges  (4)  15   2,097   1,992 
Acquisition related costs  518   166   855   1,200 
Refinancing costs and loss on extinguishment of debt        290    
COVID-19 pay  384      1,368    
Income before income taxes, as adjusted  96,315   68,085   327,700   256,970 
             
Tax rate at 26.0% and 26.5% for 2020 and 2019, respectively  (25,042)  (18,043)  (85,202)  (68,097)
Income, as adjusted $71,273  $50,042  $242,498  $188,873 
             
Income per common share, as adjusted $2.15  $1.48  $7.28  $5.49 
             
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding  33,189,104   33,886,904   33,299,986   34,376,555 



TopBuild Corp.            
Same Branch and Acquisition Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA            
(dollars in thousands)            
             
  Three Months Ended December 31,  Year Ended December 31, 
     2020    2019    2020    2019
Net sales            
Same branch:            
TruTeam $487,593  $475,929  $1,906,012  $1,906,730 
Service Partners  251,535   223,244   926,207   862,143 
Eliminations  (38,860)  (36,824)  (151,630)  (144,752)
Total same branch  700,268   662,349   2,680,589   2,624,121 
             
Acquisitions (a):            
TruTeam $21,219  $  $37,449  $ 
Service Partners            
Eliminations            
Total acquisitions  21,219      37,449    
Total $721,487  $662,349  $2,718,038  $2,624,121 
             
Acquisitions proforma adjustment †       $48,469    
TTM net sales, acquisition adjusted       $2,766,507    
             
EBITDA, as adjusted            
Same branch $118,413  $92,544  $430,510  $359,073 
Acquisitions (a)  3,038      6,233    
Total $121,451  $92,544  $436,743  $359,073 
             
EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of sales            
Same branch (b)  16.9     16.1   
Acquisitions (c)  14.3     16.6   
Total (d)  16.8  14.0  16.1  13.7
             
As Adjusted Incremental EBITDA, as a percentage of change in sales            
Same branch (e)  68.2     126.5   
Acquisitions (c)  14.3     16.6   
Total (f)  48.9     82.7   
             
(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months            
(b) Same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of same branch sales            
(c) Acquired EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of acquired sales            
(d) Total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of total sales            
(e) Change in same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in same branch sales            
(f) Change in total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in total sales            
† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches            


            
TopBuild Corp.           
 Same Branch and Acquisition Net Sales by Market         
(in thousands)           
            
 Three Months Ended December 31,  Year Ended December 31, 
 2020 2019 2020 2019
Same branch:           
Residential$550,960 $512,715 $2,104,233 $2,016,016
Commercial 149,308  149,364  576,356  608,105
Same branch net sales 700,268  662,349  2,680,589  2,624,121
            
Acquisitions (a):           
Residential$18,969 $ $23,650 $
Commercial 2,250    13,799  
Acquisitions net sales 21,219    37,449  
Total net sales$721,487 $662,349 $2,718,038 $2,624,121
            
(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months        
            


TopBuild Corp.            
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income           
(in thousands)            
             
  Three Months Ended December 31,  Year Ended December 31, 
  2020  2019 2020 2019
Net income, as reported $70,757  $45,985 $247,023 $190,995
Adjustments to arrive at EBITDA, as adjusted:            
Interest expense and other, net  7,660   8,517  31,723  35,745
Income tax expense  24,660   21,919  76,067  62,783
Depreciation and amortization  14,883   13,696  62,410  52,700
Share-based compensation  2,593   2,246  14,910  13,658
Rationalization charges  (4)  15  2,097  1,992
Acquisition related costs  518   166  855  1,200
Refinancing costs and loss on extinguishment of debt       290  
COVID-19 pay  384     1,368  
EBITDA, as adjusted $121,451  $92,544 $436,743 $359,073
             


TopBuild Corp.      
2021 Estimated Adjusted EBITDA Range      
(in millions)      
       
 Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2021 
  Low  High 
Estimated net income$297.5 $326.7 
Adjustments to arrive at estimated EBITDA, as adjusted:      
Interest expense and other, net 24.2  21.2 
Income tax expense 104.5  114.8 
Depreciation and amortization 67.0  63.0 
Share-based compensation 11.8  9.3 
Estimated EBITDA, as adjusted$505.0 $535.0 
       
  