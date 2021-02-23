New York, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Deck Design Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Deployment, End User, and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027531/?utm_source=GNW

In terms of architecture, a deck is a flat surface constructed outdoors, often elevated from the ground and generally connected to a building, which is capable of supporting weight similar to a standard floor.Timber or wood decking could be used in multiple scenarios; it can be used as an alternative to patios as well as a part of garden landscaping to extend living areas of houses.



Decks are usually made up of composite lumber, treated lumber, composite material, and aluminum.The deck designer software is an interactive software program, which would help individual users and designers to design the deck as per their needs.



Deck designer software is a menu-driven system that could be used by anyone, starting from the beginner homeowner to the professional deck builder. As designing a deck is a complex task, software providers—such as Chief Architect, Inc.; Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc.; and MiTek Inc.—are providing sample videos, deck plans, several deck templates, and material lists all included in the software itself, making it more comfortable for the user to design.



The global deck design software market is segmented based on deployment, end-user, and application.Based on deployment, the deck design software market is segmented into cloud and on-premise.



In terms of end-user, the market is segmented into individual and designers.Based on application, the market is segmented into residential and commercial.



Based on region, the deck design software market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).



Key players operating in the global deck design software market, which are profiled in this market study, include AZEK Building Products (TimberTech); Chief Architect, Inc.; Delta Software International LLC (CAD Pro); Fiberon; Idea Spectrum, Inc.; Luxwood Software Tools; MiTek Inc.; Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc.; SmartDraw, LLC; and Trex Company, Inc.



The overall global deck design software market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the deck design market with respect to all the segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants typically involved in this process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the deck design software industry.

