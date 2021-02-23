Dublin, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Data Center Market Report



The data center market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the period 2021-2026.



The global data center market size has witnessed a significant boost since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe. The demand for data centers has increased because of the increased access to internet-related services aided by nation-wide lockdowns imposed by governments worldwide.



The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly increased the internet traffic between 25% and 30% during the initial lockdown period (March-April) worldwide, which is 10X times than normal growth (~3% per month). Cloud-based services have observed a spike as organizations, including government bodies, require to transfer, store, and secure confidential data and information. Similarly, the impact of COVID-19 has been unprecedented on the IoT devices market. IoT-enabled devices have witnessed high acceptance for monitoring and surveillance purposes, especially in the healthcare sector.



Data Center Market Segmentation



The global data center market research report includes a detailed segmentation by infrastructure , IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling technique, general construction, tier standards, geography. The IT infrastructure market is growing due to the increasing investment in data centers as well as hyperscale facilities. A majority of revenue is expected to be generated by server systems, followed by storage and network infrastructure during the forecast period. The introduction of artificial intelligence-based infrastructure solutions is influencing the overall market growth.



The adoption of UPS with over 2 MW is high because of the increased construction of large and hyperscale facilities. Hyperscale operators are increasingly purchasing renewable energy sources to power their operations and reduce carbon emissions. To reduce power consumption, service operators are implementing innovative and energy-efficient cooling infrastructure solutions.



The use of free cooling techniques has grown significantly over the last few years in regions that have favorable climatic conditions that can utilize evaporative/adiabatic coolers for data center cooling purposes. The cooling systems market is expected to grow over the next few years because of redundancy and high heat generation at the rack level.



The adoption of cloud-based services and the development of hyperscale facilities are expected to be strong drivers for the global IT infrastructure market. North America is likely to witness an increase in the enterprise adoption of colocation spaces for operations, which, in turn, will increase the revenue for high-performance infrastructure. Artificial Intelligence and IoT will be a strong driving force for IT infrastructure procurement in the market during the forecast period.



Several data center facilities in North America have witnessed the implementation of 2N redundant UPS systems. Hyperscale operators are deploying end-of-rack UPS solutions supporting up to six racks. The increasing procurement of renewable energy will reduce the procurement of generator systems in the region. The UK, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and Ireland are the major contributors to the power infrastructure revenue in Western Europe. To conserve energy, the procurement of OCP-based infrastructure solutions and architecture is significant. The Nordic region is expected to witness the procurement of 48V DC UPS systems. Most facilities in the Nordic region are powered through renewable energy with grid stability of over 95%, which reduced the dependency on redundant generator systems.



The deployment of tall racks of 45U?52U is experiencing strong adoption in North America. Most data centers are designed based on the American Society of Heating, Refrigeration, and Air-conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) guidelines. Data centers in North America are adopting air- and water-cooled chillers with the economizer mode to facilitate partial cooling of the facility using outside air.



North America has a strong presence of general and sub-contractors. The competition will increase over the next few years. Expertise in developing data centers within a short time (less than one year) will be a key criterion for data center operators to select contractors. Western Europe is the most active market for data center construction. The increase in demand for data centers has multiplied the number of contractors and sub-contractors in the market.



Several Europe-based construction service providers in the region manage several major data center construction projects that include architects and engineering tasks. However, a major challenge for contractors in the region is the non-availability of skilled professionals to manage hyperscale data center projects. The APAC region has a strong presence of both local and global contractors. The average labor cost in several countries, including India, is inexpensive than in the US and Europe.



In 2020, around 15 Tier IV data centers were opened in the US, Belgium, Irelands, Netherlands, Singapore, and Sweden. These facilities generate more revenue, with focused investment on highly efficient cooling systems. The increase in data center build-out announcements from Apple, Facebook, and Google is expected to a major boost to the tier IV market. The global Tier I & Tier II data center market is expected to register a negative CAGR during the forecast.



Over the years, the increased awareness of the use of redundant infrastructure has reduced the market share. A majority of under-developed projects across the globe fall under the Tier III category, which is likely to continue during the forecast period. However, several operators are likely to shift to the Tier IV category based on the growth in rack power density and critical data center applications.



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS



The global data center market share is characterized by the presence of several global and regional vendors, which operating under several verticals - IT, storage, network, electrical, mechanical, and general construction. The IT market witnessed significant growth in revenue contribution from ODM server manufacturers.



HPE, Dell Technologies, dominate the leading revenue share in the server and storage markets. Vendor offerings are concentrated on technologies such as cloud, big data, artificial intelligence, and IoT-based application workloads. However, to gain market share, vendors should target enterprises in the APAC and MEA regions. With a revenue share of around 39%, Cisco dominated the market, and the revenue growth has been aided by strong demand for Application Centric Infrastructure (ACI) product portfolio.



ABB, Eaton, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv are the leading power infrastructure players. Cummins, KOHLER-SDMO, MTU On-Site Energy, and Caterpillar have a strong presence in the generators market.



Market Dynamics



Market Opportunities & Trends



5G To Grow Edge Data Center Investments

Growing Procurement Of Renewable Energy

Innovative Data Center Technologies

Innovative Ups Battery Technology

Software-Defined Power & Data Center Infrastructure Automation

Ai Promotes Liquid Immersion & Direct-To-Chip Cooling Adoption

Rise of QLC Nand Flash Drives

Increase In Adoption Of 200/400 GBE Switch Ports

Increasing Adoption Of Hyperconverged & Converged Infrastructure Platforms

Market Enablers

COVID-19 Boosts Data Center Demand

Cloud Adoption Drives The Data Center Market

Snowballing Demand For Big Data & IOT Investments

Colocation Investment Continue To Rise

M&AS To Fuel Data Center Growth

Increasing Construction Of Hyperscale Data Centers

Availability Of Power Resources & Tax Incentives

Market Restraints

Rising Carbon Emission From Data Centers

Increase In Power & Network Outages

Location Constraints For Data Center Construction

Lack Of Skilled Workforce

Security Challenges In Data Centers

