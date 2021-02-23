New York, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Course Authoring Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Deployment, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06027530/?utm_source=GNW

At present, organizations worldwide are rapidly adopting digitalization, which is creating a need for trainers and education professionals to communicate interactive courses leveraging software that enables the learners to develop their personalized web pages, courses, and navigation tools, among others. The adoption of the rapid authoring method worldwide has grown significantly during the past few years. The course authoring software reduces time and costs concerning training, thus resulting in engaging content delivery. Some of the benefits delivered by these tools include reduced training costs, improved performance, and content repurposing. The growth of e-learning has created a demand for efficient course authoring software, which has boosted the growth of the course authoring software market. However, the availability of open-source platforms may hinder the growth of course authoring software market to a certain extent.



The course authoring software market is categorized into deployment, end user, and geography.Based on deployment, the market is expected to be dominated by the cloud segment during the forecast period.



Based on end user, the course authoring software market is sub-segmented into educational institutes and enterprises.The educational institutes segment is anticipated to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of virtual classrooms and e-learning, particularly after the outbreak of the COVID-19.



The cloud segment’s growth is propelled due to the flexibility and cost benefits of cloud-based deployment over on-premises.



The COVID-19 outbreak has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.Since majority of the countries are exercising lockdowns, it has negatively impacted the education sector in the first 6 months of 2020.



With the continuity of the COVID-19 spread, the adoption of e-learning has seen a constant growth and has created a huge opportunity for course authoring software market players.

The overall course authoring software market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the course authoring software market with respect to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the global course authoring software market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.



Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the course authoring software market.



Articulate Global Inc.; Brainshark Inc.; Easygenerator B.V.; Elucidat, iSpring Solutions, Inc.; LearnWorlds (CY) Ltd; Lessonly, Inc.; SAP Litmos; Adobe Inc.; and Instructure, Inc. are among the major players operating in the global course authoring software market.

