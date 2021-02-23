TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newscope Capital Corporation (CSE: PHRM) (OTCQB: PHRRF), who through its wholly-owned subsidiary, PharmaTher Inc. (“PharmaTher”), is a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of psychedelic pharmaceuticals, is pleased to announce that PharmaTher has entered into a sponsored research agreement with the Terasaki Institute to develop a novel microneedle patch that aims to deliver psychedelic pharmaceuticals such as psilocybin, 3,4-methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (“MDMA”), lysergic acid diethylamide (“LSD”) and N, N-dimethyltryptamine (“DMT”) through microdosing for unmet medical needs.



PharmaTher’s microneedle delivery technology, based on novel biocompatible and biodegradable gelatin methacryloyl material (“GelMA”), was invented and developed by the members of the Khademhosseini Lab at the University of California, Los Angeles (“UCLA”), and the Terasaki Institute continues to utilize and expand upon its capabilities.

PharmaTher will focus on developing a microneedle patch for microdosing of psychedelics that may overcome the potential drawbacks of oral administration, subcutaneous injections, topical and nasal delivery systems. The product and clinical development plan will seek to obtain FDA approval in delivering various psychedelics for various mental health, neurological and pain disorders.

The Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation is a biotechnology institute which develops medical devices and cutting-edge protocols for a variety of diagnostic, monitoring and treatment applications. Their research platforms include work in biomaterials, cellular and tissue engineering, wearable biosensors and organs-on-a-chip.

“We are excited to work with the Terasaki Institute and the inventors of the GelMA delivery technology as it enables a solid foundation to expedite the product and clinical development for a first-of-a-kind microdosing delivery system for psilocybin, MDMA, LSD and DMT to treat serious unmet medical needs,” said Fabio Chianelli, CEO of PharmaTher. “Our focus is pursuing prescription-based psychedelic pharmaceuticals for FDA and international regulatory approvals, and unlocking the potential therapeutic value of these compounds via a proprietary microneedle patch. We look forward to working with the Terasaki team lead by the Director and CEO of the Terasaki Institute, Dr. Ali Khademhosseini, in delivering next generation psychedelic pharmaceuticals with the aim to improve therapeutic and safety outcomes while potentially offering a differentiated product profile, improving patient compliance and enabling out-patient treatment options.”

“Our microneedle technology enables one to deliver medications in a safe, easy, painless and minimally-invasive manner, said Dr. Khademhosseini. “It also allows for controllable drug delivery, using materials that are highly biocompatible and biodegradable.”

The GelMA microneedle (Figure 1) delivery technology is safe and painless and has demonstrated to deliver water-soluble and insoluble drugs with desirable release profiles. GelMA is derived from the natural polymer gelatin with crosslinkable methacrylate making it an ideal candidate for microneedle fabrication and various other biomedical applications. The GelMA microneedle patch can efficiently penetrate the stratum corneum layer (outer layer of the skin), enable flexible drug load capacity and combinations, and control-release delivery. Microneedles are considered as a promising way to achieve systemic effects by transdermal delivery of drugs.

About PharmaTher Inc.

PharmaTher Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newscope Capital Corporation (CSE: PHRM) (OTCQB: PHRRF), is a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of psychedelic pharmaceuticals for FDA approval to treat mental health, neurological and pain disorders.

Learn more at: PharmaTher.com and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

For more information, please contact:

Fabio Chianelli

Chief Executive Officer

PharmaTher Inc.

Tel: 1-888-846-3171

Email: info@pharmather.com

Website: www.pharmather.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains ‘forward-looking information’ within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated”, “potential”, “aim” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Newscope Capital Corporation’s (the “Company) current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by the Company at the date of the information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Company’s management’s discussion and analysis for the period of November 30, 2020 (“MD&A”), dated January 27, 2021, which is available on the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com .

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state, province, territory or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state, province, territory or jurisdiction.

Figure #1: GelMA Microneedle Patch Prototype:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d75b3e74-aac4-4fb9-8c85-ad0e777aa5a3