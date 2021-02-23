Auckland, New Zealand, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - Digital asset investment firm Techemy Capital (https://techemy.capital/) today announced the creation and launch of Decentralized Exchange-Traded Portfolios (ETP’s) built on onchain asset management platform Balancer (https://balancer.finance/), starting with a DeFi ETP. Techemy Capital’s ETP’s allow for full self-custody by investors and consist of a portfolio of individual digital assets, wrapped in a thematic investment thesis and rebalanced quarterly.





The DeFi ETP is a physical representation of Brave New Coin’s Blue-Chip DeFi Index (comprising a portfolio of 8 key assets). The DeFi ETP gives traders non-synthetic (physical) exposure to assets in the BNC DeFi Blue-Chip Index: Yearn Finance ($YFI), Compound Finance ($COMP), Aave Protocol ($AAVE), MakerDAO ($MKR), Synthetix ($SNX), Uniswap ($UNI), SushiSwap ($SUSHI) and Uma Project ($UMA).





The BNC Blue-Chip DeFi Index was launched in October 2020 as an institutional-grade index product that tracks the market performance of the eight largest assets in the DeFi classification. The constituent asset weightings are rebalanced every three months based on free float market capitalisation, capped at a maximum constituent weight of 25 percent.





Issued on Balancer Protocol, the new DeFi ETP mimics the constitution and weights of the BNC Blue-Chip DeFi Index. It is rebalanced in alignment with the index, providing traders an opportunity to get non-synthetic exposure to the assets that make up the index, and/or to speculate or arbitrage between the price parity of the index-powered perpetual swaps [offered by third parties such as BTSE] and the spot market for the ETP.





“Digital asset investors and traders are seeking more advanced ways to gain exposure to popular, pre-vetted cryptocurrencies in the DeFi sector,” said Fran Strajnar, Founder of Techemy Capital and Brave New Coin. “BNC’s DeFi Index and ETP provides this, all with industry-leading security, transparency and speed.”





Key features of the DeFi ETP include:

Non-custodial storage. Ethereum smart contracts replace intermediaries and ensure safe asset storage, putting investors in control of their assets at all times.

No human error. The portfolio's architecture allows Techemy to program it to behave as per preset parameters, eliminating the risk of human error.

Transparency. Blockchain technology ensures each transaction's validity, immutability of transactions and total visibility over assets' movement on the public ledger. Investors are able to track the portfolio's performance 24/7/365.

Low cost. Innovations in DeFi help reduce administrative costs, meaning investors pay less in commission and no hidden fees.

Innovations in DeFi help reduce administrative costs, meaning investors pay less in commission and no hidden fees. Wholly collateralised and highly liquid - every $ entering into the ETP buys the pre-defined allocation of each of the underlying assets using Balancer Smart Pools which are highly liquid.





Along with Balancer, the DeFi ETP and future ETP’s will be traded on, or available through, a growing distribution base which includes Uniswap, several decentralised exchange aggregators, portfolio management tools, and crypto wallets. The BNC Blue-Chip DeFi Index is available as a perpetual swap with leverage on the centralized exchange BTSE and scheduled to go live on decentralised exchange Leverj.io as a perpetual swap later this month also.





“It’s very exciting to see Brave New Coin and Techemy Capital utilize the flexibility and security of the Balancer protocol to build Exchange Traded Portfolios,” said Jeremy Musighi, Head of Growth at Balancer Labs. “Amidst growing global interest in decentralized finance, the DeFi ETP is a permissionless mechanism for accessing a diversified basket of investments. The Balancer community looks forward to tracking the growth of this first-ever ETP and exploring future ETPs.”





To learn more and start investing, please visit https://techemy.capital/.





ABOUT TECHEMY CAPITAL

Launched in 2017, Techemy Capital is a digital asset investment firm that provides solutions for professional investors, including fund management, OTC, yield-optimisation, and investment intelligence. Techemy provides clear, well-researched, and leading-edge investment opportunities to fund managers and institutional investors. Techemy Capital Limited is an authorized Financial Services Provider to wholesale investors under New Zealand law.





ABOUT BRAVE NEW COIN

Brave New Coin (https://bravenewcoin.com/) (BNC) is a data and research company focused on the blockchain and cryptographic assets industry. Founded in 2014, BNC provides data, analysis and research to a global network of market participants. Brave New Coin supplies spot-pricing, index solutions, research and news both aggregate and proprietary, via partners such as Amazon Alexa, Dow Jones Factiva, NASDAQ, Refinitv, RapidAPI and dozens more. The company’s experience and expertise make it the leading provider of standard and non-standard institutional grade, highly compliant, data solutions.





ABOUT BALANCER

Balancer is a protocol for programmable liquidity, offering an Ethereum-based liquidity pool and asset management platform. To learn more, please visit https://balancer.finance/.

