OTTAWA, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM), the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise, announced today that a global medical radiation device provider has deployed ProntoForms to 400 field engineers.



The global medical radiation device manufacturer provides sophisticated radiotherapy technology and equipment for hospital and clinical cancer treatment. Asset uptime is achieved by empowering field engineers to reliably handle complex installation and ongoing maintenance through instant access to technical specs, manuals, service history, and parts inventory. The organization’s implementation of ProntoForms also integrates directly with their leading field service management and financial systems, allowing technicians to identify opportunities for new services and generate accurate quoting and billing documents for customers.



“This latest enterprise customer deployment is part of our purposeful momentum in the medical device manufacturing industry,” said Alvaro Pombo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ProntoForms. “This customer is a strong example of how aftermarket-focused organizations use us to improve asset uptime, service outcomes, and revenue opportunities. We recognize that these customers live in an evolving and competitive environment, so we work to empower field technicians to act as an extension of their sales team to expand services to their customers in a transparent and accurate way.”



“This win also further proves our strong partnerships and robust, yet easy to deploy, integrations. With these integrations, ProntoForms bolsters their entire field tech stack with agile workflows to improve medical asset performance, with the ultimate goal of improving cancer patient outcomes,” said Alvaro Pombo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ProntoForms.

About ProntoForms Corporation

ProntoForms is the global leader in field-focused low-code application platforms for enterprise. The Company's solution is used to create apps and forms to collect and analyze field data with smartphones and tablets – either as a standalone solution or as a mobile front-end to enterprise systems of record.



The Company’s 100,000+ subscribers harness the intuitive, secure, and scalable solution to increase productivity, improve quality of service, and mitigate risks. The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. For example, statements about the Company's future growth or value are forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company.



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

