HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE: FI) (the “Company” or “Frank’s”) today reported financial and operational results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.
Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
“We delivered solid sequential revenue growth in the fourth quarter primarily due to significant improvement in our Tubular Running Services segment and a strengthening backdrop in our U.S. land business. In addition, our focus on cost reduction efforts this year helped drive further profitability improvements across all of our operating segments. Our Tubular Running Services segment was aided by the redeployment of several rigs sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the expected commencement of previously scheduled work toward the end of the fourth quarter, as well as some successful upselling of our technologically advanced products. Focusing specifically on our cost structure, we exceeded our 25% year-over-year reduction target in both operational and support costs, which has enabled us to permanently realign the support cost structure of our organization. During the fourth quarter, we also generated significant positive free cash flow and increased our already formidable liquidity position. After two very challenging quarters due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our fourth quarter represented a turning point, and we continue to demonstrate the strength and resiliency of our businesses, along with our ability to safely deliver enhanced service quality to our customers,” said Michael Kearney, the Company’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights
Mr. Kearney continued, “Despite the sudden downturn in our industry, we delivered on our stated goals for 2020 of appropriately right sizing our ongoing operations, exceeding our profit improvement cost reduction targets, deploying innovative technologies to the marketplace, and enhancing delivery of service quality and safety to all our customers.
“From an operations perspective, we consolidated into key operating basins and properly scaled our operations to more efficiently service our customers. As a result, we are well positioned to quickly pivot as market conditions improve, as we experienced during the fourth quarter. The combination of our operational efficiency improvements and cost reduction actions enabled our organization to generate substantially more free cash flow in 2020, on a materially smaller revenue base, when compared to prior year periods. The tough choices we made last year regarding permanent cost reductions will enable our organization to capture enhanced profitability faster as the market continues to improve.
“Throughout 2020, we commercialized and deployed various technologies designed to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance operational service quality and safety. Several of our recently commercialized and successfully deployed technologies, such as our CENTRI-FI™ digital control system, are focused on improving safety by reducing headcount at well center as well as fewer personnel required to perform a job. During the fourth quarter, CENTRI-FI™ was deployed to a significant international operator resulting in efficiency gains during casing operations, garnering high praise for personnel reductions, increased safety and overall job cost savings. Additionally, we recently deployed our digital Remote CAM Viewer on multiple jobs in the U.S. land market. This technology allows for the combined operation of the tong and the monitoring of the torque-turn graphs by a single operator, which resulted in increased accuracy and a reduction of personnel on location. Our commitment to developing innovative technologies that focus on improving safety further reflect the environmental, social and governance centric values of our organization.
“In past quarters, I have acknowledged the dedication and resiliency of our workforce and I remain extremely proud of how our organization has stayed focused on managing things within its control and continuing to deliver excellent service quality to all our customers. The challenges we have overcome place our organization in a position of strength as we enter 2021. We saw positive operational momentum build in the fourth quarter of 2020 and we expect to see further gains as we move through the year. For 2021, we will remain focused on growing our Tubulars segment in select markets and continuing the expansion of our Cementing Equipment segment internationally. Even though the market is improving, and customer demand is increasing, we will maintain our disciplined approach to our capital spending and stay focused on properly managing our overall cost structure. We have built a solid operational platform that will enable our organization to continue to improve our service offerings and to bring additional technologies to market, that will not only reduce costs for our customers, but for our organization as well. In 2021 our focus remains on generating long-term value for our stakeholders, generating free cash flow, and bringing differentiated technologies to the market,” concluded Mr. Kearney.
Segment Results
Tubular Running Services
Tubular Running Services revenue totaled $65.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $52.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, and $93.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The sequential improvement is attributable to the redeployment of rigs previously sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic and a steady recovery in our U.S. land business as operators put rigs back to work throughout the fourth quarter.
Segment adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $3.8 million, or 6% of revenue, compared to $1.0 million, or 2% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2020, and $18.6 million, or 20% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2019. The sequential increase in adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to an increase in customer activity levels concentrated in core operating areas such as the Gulf of Mexico.
Tubulars
Tubulars revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $15.9 million, compared to $16.5 million in the third quarter of 2020, and $21.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The sequential decrease was predominately due to strong product sales during the third quarter, which was partially offset by increased tubular product sales and drilling tools activity internationally during the fourth quarter.
Segment adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $3.9 million, or 25% of revenue, compared to $1.8 million, or 11% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2020, and $3.1 million, or 14.5% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Cementing Equipment
Cementing Equipment revenue totaled $15.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $15.0 million in the third quarter of 2020, and $24.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The year over year revenue decrease was primarily related to reduced customer activity levels in both the U.S. onshore and offshore markets, which was partially offset by a 35% year over year revenue increase internationally. During the fourth quarter, sequential revenue increased slightly principally due to improvements in the U.S. onshore market.
Segment adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $4.0 million, or 26% of revenue, compared to $3.4 million, or 23% of revenue, in the third quarter of 2020, and $4.2 million, or 17% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2019. The year over year decrease was due to reduced customer activity levels in both the U.S. onshore and offshore markets. During the fourth quarter, the sequential increase in adjusted EBITDA was predominately driven by increased customer activity levels in U.S. offshore and international markets.
Profit Improvement Actions Update
The Company realized reductions in its overall cost structure of 27% year over year, which included approximately $88 million of operational cost savings and $55 million of indirect and SG&A support cost savings.
In the fall of 2019, the Company announced a Profitability Improvement Program (PIP) with a goal of saving $30 million in 2020 and an additional $15 million in 2021 related to indirect and SG&A savings. We are proud to announce that the cost reductions we achieved exceeded $55 million in 2020. These savings surpassed our original targets and were achieved on an accelerated timeline. Although cost reduction initiatives have largely been completed, the company will benefit from the full year effect of those completed initiatives during 2021 as well as further efficiencies that will be gained from the ERP implementation that is currently in process.
Other Financial Information
Capital expenditures related to property, plant and equipment and intangibles totaled $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $5.5 million in the prior quarter. In 2020, capital expenditures totaled $28.5 million, which was slightly below our previous annual capital expenditure guidance of approximately $30 million.
As of December 31, 2020, the Company’s consolidated cash and cash equivalents totaled $209.6 million, compared to $205.9 million as of the prior quarter end, and $195.4 million at year end 2019. The Company had no outstanding debt as of year-end. Company liquidity as of December 31, 2020 totaled $233.8 million, including cash and cash equivalents, and $24.2 million of availability under the Company’s credit facility. For the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company generated operating cash flow of $14.3 million resulting in free cash flow of $11.6 million. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company generated $39.7 million of operating cash flow resulting in free cash flow generation of $11.2 million. The Company will remain disciplined with its capital deployment strategy in 2021 focusing on generating free cash flow and maintaining a strong liquidity position.
Income taxes for the quarter represented a benefit of $3.9 million compared to an expense of $6.4 million in the third quarter. The change in income taxes was primarily driven by the geographical mix of income and year-end adjustments related to non-cash deferred items.
The financial measures provided that are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) are defined and reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP measures. Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the reconciliations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures.
About Frank’s International
Frank’s International N.V. is a global oil services company that provides a broad and comprehensive range of highly engineered tubular running services, tubular fabrication, and specialty well construction and well intervention solutions with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Founded in 1938, Frank’s has approximately 2,400 employees and provides services to leading exploration and production companies in both onshore and offshore environments in approximately 40 countries on six continents. The Company’s common stock is traded on the NYSE under the symbol “FI.” Additional information is available on the Company’s website, www.franksinternational.com.
|FRANK’S INTERNATIONAL N.V.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenue:
|Services
|$
|82,373
|$
|66,418
|$
|111,469
|$
|328,457
|$
|473,538
|Products
|13,975
|17,999
|27,972
|61,901
|106,382
|Total revenue
|96,348
|84,417
|139,441
|390,358
|579,920
|Operating expenses:
|Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization
|Services
|67,675
|56,574
|82,556
|264,680
|338,325
|Products
|11,392
|13,733
|20,816
|47,399
|78,666
|General and administrative expenses
|14,623
|18,665
|24,086
|82,257
|120,444
|Depreciation and amortization
|17,249
|15,950
|22,163
|70,169
|92,800
|Goodwill impairment
|—
|—
|111,108
|57,146
|111,108
|Severance and other charges, net
|3,587
|3,549
|43,938
|33,023
|50,430
|(Gain) loss on disposal of assets
|(526
|)
|(308
|)
|53
|(1,424
|)
|1,037
|Operating loss
|(17,652
|)
|(23,746
|)
|(165,279
|)
|(162,892
|)
|(212,890
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Tax receivable agreement (“TRA”) related adjustments
|—
|—
|—
|—
|220
|Other income (expense), net
|(201
|)
|109
|(1,715
|)
|2,090
|1,103
|Interest income (expense), net
|94
|(93
|)
|508
|712
|2,265
|Foreign currency gain (loss)
|5,654
|2,334
|1,817
|(211
|)
|(2,233
|)
|Total other income
|5,547
|2,350
|610
|2,591
|1,355
|Loss before income taxes
|(12,105
|)
|(21,396
|)
|(164,669
|)
|(160,301
|)
|(211,535
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|(3,899
|)
|6,395
|3,424
|(4,081
|)
|23,794
|Net loss
|$
|(8,206
|)
|$
|(27,791
|)
|$
|(168,093
|)
|$
|(156,220
|)
|$
|(235,329
|)
|Loss per common share:
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.12
|)
|$
|(0.75
|)
|$
|(0.69
|)
|$
|(1.05
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic and diluted
|226,313
|226,143
|225,504
|226,042
|225,159
|FRANK’S INTERNATIONAL N.V.
|SELECTED OPERATING SEGMENT DATA
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenue
|Tubular Running Services
|$
|64,961
|$
|52,926
|$
|93,356
|$
|269,711
|$
|400,327
|Tubulars
|15,902
|16,483
|21,177
|53,668
|74,687
|Cementing Equipment
|15,485
|15,008
|24,908
|66,979
|104,906
|Total
|$
|96,348
|$
|84,417
|$
|139,441
|$
|390,358
|$
|579,920
|Segment Adjusted EBITDA:
|Tubular Running Services
|$
|3,835
|$
|982
|$
|18,582
|$
|22,171
|$
|85,601
|Tubulars
|3,882
|1,806
|3,073
|7,765
|11,575
|Cementing Equipment
|3,974
|3,376
|4,235
|10,780
|14,089
|Corporate
|(7,075
|)
|(7,151
|)
|(11,211
|)
|(31,720
|)
|(53,744
|)
|Total
|$
|4,616
|$
|(987
|)
|$
|14,679
|$
|8,996
|$
|57,521
|FRANK’S INTERNATIONAL N.V.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|209,575
|$
|195,383
|Restricted cash
|1,672
|1,357
|Short-term investments
|2,252
|—
|Accounts receivables, net
|110,607
|166,694
|Inventories, net
|81,718
|78,829
|Assets held for sale
|2,939
|13,795
|Other current assets
|7,744
|10,360
|Total current assets
|416,507
|466,418
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|272,707
|328,432
|Goodwill
|42,785
|99,932
|Intangible assets, net
|7,897
|16,971
|Deferred tax assets, net
|18,030
|16,590
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|28,116
|32,585
|Other assets
|30,859
|33,237
|Total assets
|$
|816,901
|$
|994,165
|Liabilities and Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|99,986
|$
|120,321
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|7,832
|7,925
|Deferred revenue
|586
|657
|Other current liabilities
|1,674
|—
|Total current liabilities
|110,078
|128,903
|Deferred tax liabilities
|1,548
|2,923
|Non-current operating lease liabilities
|21,208
|24,969
|Other non-current liabilities
|22,818
|27,076
|Total liabilities
|155,652
|183,871
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Common stock
|2,866
|2,846
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,087,733
|1,075,809
|Accumulated deficit
|(377,346
|)
|(220,805
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(31,966
|)
|(30,298
|)
|Treasury stock
|(20,038
|)
|(17,258
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|661,249
|810,294
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|816,901
|$
|994,165
|FRANK’S INTERNATIONAL N.V.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(In thousands)
|Year Ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(156,220
|)
|$
|(235,329
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash from operating activities
|Depreciation and amortization
|70,169
|92,800
|Equity-based compensation expense
|11,010
|11,280
|Goodwill impairment
|57,146
|111,108
|Loss on asset impairments and retirements
|21,225
|40,686
|Amortization of deferred financing costs
|388
|371
|Deferred tax provision (benefit)
|(2,823
|)
|727
|Provision for bad debts
|938
|1,281
|(Gain) loss on disposal of assets
|(1,424
|)
|1,037
|Changes in fair value of investments
|(1,106
|)
|(2,747
|)
|Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments
|—
|222
|Other
|(64
|)
|(1,522
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|Accounts receivable
|54,707
|22,152
|Inventories
|(1,573
|)
|(10,694
|)
|Other current assets
|4,437
|856
|Other assets
|848
|(1,285
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|(14,589
|)
|(3,937
|)
|Deferred revenue
|(74
|)
|545
|Other non-current liabilities
|(3,344
|)
|(503
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|39,651
|27,048
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangibles
|(28,473
|)
|(36,942
|)
|Proceeds from sale of assets
|8,319
|791
|Purchase of investments
|(2,252
|)
|(20,122
|)
|Proceeds from sale of investments
|2,832
|46,739
|Other
|(460
|)
|(512
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(20,034
|)
|(10,046
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Repayments of borrowings
|(236
|)
|(5,627
|)
|Treasury shares withheld for taxes
|(1,282
|)
|(1,886
|)
|Treasury share repurchase
|(1,498
|)
|—
|Proceeds from the issuance of ESPP shares
|934
|1,752
|Deferred financing costs
|—
|(184
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(2,082
|)
|(5,945
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|(3,028
|)
|(529
|)
|Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|14,507
|10,528
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|196,740
|186,212
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|211,247
|$
|196,740
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release and the accompanying schedules include the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted net loss, adjusted net loss per diluted share, free cash flow, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, which may be used periodically by management when discussing the Company’s financial results with investors and analysts. The accompanying schedules of this press release provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted net loss, adjusted net loss per diluted share, free cash flow, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are presented because management believes these metrics provide additional information relative to the performance of the Company’s business. These metrics are commonly employed by financial analysts and investors to evaluate the operating and financial performance of the Company from period to period and to compare it with the performance of other publicly traded companies within the industry. You should not consider adjusted net loss, adjusted net loss per diluted share, free cash flow, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s results as reported under GAAP. Because adjusted net loss, adjusted net loss per diluted share, free cash flow, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may be defined differently by other companies in the Company’s industry, the Company’s presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility.
The Company defines adjusted net loss as net loss before goodwill impairment and severance and other charges, net, net of tax. The Company defines adjusted net loss per share as net loss before goodwill impairment and severance and other charges, net, net of tax, divided by diluted weighted average common shares. The Company defines free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangibles. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest income, net, depreciation and amortization, income tax benefit or expense, asset impairments, gain or loss on disposal of assets, foreign currency gain or loss, equity-based compensation, the effects of the tax receivable agreement, unrealized and realized gains or losses and other non-cash adjustments and other charges or credits. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA to assess its financial performance because it allows the Company to compare its operating performance on a consistent basis across periods by removing the effects of its capital structure (such as varying levels of interest expense), asset base (such as depreciation and amortization), income tax, foreign currency exchange rates and other charges and credits. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue.
Please see the accompanying financial tables for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.
|FRANK’S INTERNATIONAL N.V.
|NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN RECONCILIATION
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenue
|$
|96,348
|$
|84,417
|$
|139,441
|$
|390,358
|$
|579,920
|Net loss
|$
|(8,206
|)
|$
|(27,791
|)
|$
|(168,093
|)
|$
|(156,220
|)
|$
|(235,329
|)
|Goodwill impairment
|—
|—
|111,108
|57,146
|111,108
|Severance and other charges, net
|3,587
|3,549
|43,938
|33,023
|50,430
|Interest (income) expense, net
|(94
|)
|93
|(508
|)
|(712
|)
|(2,265
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|17,249
|15,950
|22,163
|70,169
|92,800
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|(3,899
|)
|6,395
|3,424
|(4,081
|)
|23,794
|(Gain) loss on disposal of assets
|(526
|)
|(308
|)
|53
|(1,424
|)
|1,037
|Foreign currency (gain) loss
|(5,654
|)
|(2,334
|)
|(1,817
|)
|211
|2,233
|TRA related adjustments
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(220
|)
|Charges and credits (1)
|2,159
|3,459
|4,411
|10,884
|13,933
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|4,616
|$
|(987
|)
|$
|14,679
|$
|8,996
|$
|57,521
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|4.8
|%
|(1.2
|)
|%
|10.5
|%
|2.3
|%
|9.9
|%
|________________________
|(1)
|Comprised of Equity-based compensation expense (for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019: $2,576, $2,773 and $3,042, respectively, and for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019: $11,010 and $11,280, respectively), Unrealized and realized (gains) losses (for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019: $102, $113 and $1,845, respectively, and for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019: $(1,378) and $(228), respectively), Investigation-related matters (for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019: $97, $573 and $481, respectively, and for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019: $1,868 and $3,838, respectively) and Other adjustments (for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019: $616, none and $957, respectively, and for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019: $616 and $957, respectively).
|FRANK’S INTERNATIONAL N.V.
|NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Segment Adjusted EBITDA:
|Tubular Running Services
|$
|3,835
|$
|982
|$
|18,582
|$
|22,171
|$
|85,601
|Tubulars
|3,882
|1,806
|3,073
|7,765
|11,575
|Cementing Equipment
|3,974
|3,376
|4,235
|10,780
|14,089
|Corporate
|(7,075
|)
|(7,151
|)
|(11,211
|)
|(31,720
|)
|(53,744
|)
|4,616
|(987
|)
|14,679
|8,996
|57,521
|Goodwill impairment
|—
|—
|(111,108
|)
|(57,146
|)
|(111,108
|)
|Severance and other charges, net
|(3,587
|)
|(3,549
|)
|(43,938
|)
|(33,023
|)
|(50,430
|)
|Interest income (expense), net
|94
|(93
|)
|508
|712
|2,265
|Depreciation and amortization
|(17,249
|)
|(15,950
|)
|(22,163
|)
|(70,169
|)
|(92,800
|)
|Income tax (expense) benefit
|3,899
|(6,395
|)
|(3,424
|)
|4,081
|(23,794
|)
|Gain (loss) on disposal of assets
|526
|308
|(53
|)
|1,424
|(1,037
|)
|Foreign currency gain (loss)
|5,654
|2,334
|1,817
|(211
|)
|(2,233
|)
|TRA related adjustments
|—
|—
|—
|—
|220
|Charges and credits (1)
|(2,159
|)
|(3,459
|)
|(4,411
|)
|(10,884
|)
|(13,933
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(8,206
|)
|$
|(27,791
|)
|$
|(168,093
|)
|$
|(156,220
|)
|$
|(235,329
|)
|________________________
|(1)
|Comprised of Equity-based compensation expense (for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019: $2,576, $2,773 and $3,042, respectively, and for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019: $11,010 and $11,280, respectively), Unrealized and realized gains (losses) (for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019: $(102), $(113) and $(1,845), respectively, and for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019: $1,378 and $228, respectively), Investigation-related matters (for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019: $97, $573 and $481, respectively, and for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019: $1,868 and $3,838, respectively) and Other adjustments (for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019: $616, none and $957, respectively, and for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019: $616 and $957, respectively).
|FRANK’S INTERNATIONAL N.V.
|NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|14,336
|$
|21,169
|$
|18,563
|$
|39,651
|$
|27,048
|Less: purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangibles
|2,751
|5,463
|9,963
|28,473
|36,942
|Free cash flow
|$
|11,585
|$
|15,706
|$
|8,600
|$
|11,178
|$
|(9,894
|)
|FRANK’S INTERNATIONAL N.V.
|NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET LOSS AND ADJUSTED NET LOSS PER DILUTED SHARE
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net loss
|$
|(8,206
|)
|$
|(27,791
|)
|$
|(168,093
|)
|$
|(156,220
|)
|$
|(235,329
|)
|Goodwill impairment (net of tax)
|—
|—
|111,108
|55,740
|111,108
|Severance and other charges, net (net of tax)
|3,543
|4,889
|43,868
|33,724
|50,360
|Net loss excluding certain items
|$
|(4,663
|)
|$
|(22,902
|)
|$
|(13,117
|)
|$
|(66,756
|)
|$
|(73,861
|)
|Loss per diluted share
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.12
|)
|$
|(0.75
|)
|$
|(0.69
|)
|$
|(1.05
|)
|Goodwill impairment (net of tax)
|—
|—
|0.49
|0.25
|0.49
|Severance and other charges, net (net of tax)
|0.02
|0.02
|0.20
|0.14
|0.23
|Loss per diluted share excluding certain items
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.10
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|(0.30
|)
|$
|(0.33
|)
