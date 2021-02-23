SEATTLE, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McObject ®, developer of the eXtremeDB® embedded database system, has announced that Logic Technology BV , one of the Netherlands’ leading re-sellers of embedded systems development products will promote its eXtremeDB small footprint, hybrid in-memory and persistent database in the Benelux countries through an exclusive distribution agreement, and non-exclusively in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Spain and Italy.



The High-Tech NL Association for Robotics and AI , a Netherlands-based organization have launched an initiative to create advanced intelligence for robotics using data and artificial intelligence (AI). “There are more than 200 companies in the Netherlands involved in smart software development for use in robots,” said Gilbert Gadet, Managing Director of Logic Technology.

Having been conceived as an embedded database for embedded systems, eXtremeDB is uniquely positioned to solve the increasingly complex data management and analysis required by advanced edge computing for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), such as machine learning (ML) and AI. In addition, eXtremeDB provides database source code, a necessity for many embedded systems developers who require complete flexibility and control.

“eXtremeDB has a proven record in virtually all segments of embedded systems, the market that has been Logic Technology’s sole focus for 25+ years. In addition to IIoT, another promising segment is internet infrastructure equipment, where eXtremeDB is well established with Nokia-Siemens Networks, British Telecom, Motorola and many other customers,” Gadet said.

“Logic Technology is an ideal partner for McObject, in both the geography and industries it serves. We are pleased that with eXtremeDB, Logic Technology can add a proven database system to its suite of development tools for embedded systems. We look forward to collaborating in support, marketing and other areas that will enable our joint customers to build state-of-the-art solutions,” McObject COO Chris Mureen said.

About Logic Technology

Logic Technology provides companies developing complex electronics with hardware, tools and software that speed up product development and increase the productivity of the developers as well as the quality of their output, allowing them to focus on what is really important: The creation of great products! Learn more at https://www.logic.nl/

About McObject

Founded by database and real-time systems experts, McObject offers proven, ultra-fast data management technology, used across a wide range of industries and market segments. The company’s background and expertise in defense and aviation sectors mean that its technology is exceptionally reliable and robust.



McObject counts among its customers industry leaders such as BAE Systems, TradeStation, Siemens, Philips, EADS, JVC, ViaSat, F5 Networks, CA, Motorola and Northrup Grumman, along with NSE.IT, SunGard, Transaction Network Services, and Dalian Commodity Exchange.



eXtremeDB uses powerful, industry-standard tools and languages, such as SQL, Python, C/C++, Java and C#.



For more information, please visit www.mcobject.com . Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter



McObject and eXtremeDB are registered trademarks of McObject LLC. All other company or product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.





