SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI), a vertical integrator and an emerging innovator of products, technologies and services for the rapidly growing digital robotics automation and manufacturing industry announced today the signing of a lease agreement for its planned Bitcoin mining farm. This follows the Company’s previously announced plans to develop a facility capable of housing 50,000 Bitcoin miners.

Coindesk.com reported recently that Bitcoin Miners Saw Revenue Rise 62% in January 2021 From December 2020. Bitcoin miners generated an estimated $1.1 billion in revenue in January, up 62% from December, according to on-chain data from Coin Metrics analyzed by CoinDesk. Around the world, bitcoin miners continue buying more mining machines and are beginning to receive and deploy the ASICs pre-ordered last year as they act on plans for continued expansion.

“In choosing the West Virginia location, BOTS INC will be able to secure access to some of the most competitively priced electrical energy worldwide,” -Paul Rosenberg, BOTS CEO said. “Bitcoin Mining is a great way to accumulate Bitcoins as a strategic asset for BTZI. With the correct mining center setup, and advanced mining rigs we will be able to mine Bitcoins in a very profitable way.”

FirstEnergy Corp., the power provider in West Virginia, recently announced that the company is investing about $200 million on distribution and transmission infrastructure projects to help enhance service reliability and meet future economic growth for its customers.

Fortune magazine reports that Bitcoin Mining companies are in a position to make money and create jobs in rural areas, while also ensuring more Bitcoins—which are becoming strategic assets—end up in American hands.

About BOTS, Inc.

Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, BOTS, Inc. - publicly traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol (BTZI) is a diversified company developing and servicing blockchain, cybersecurity and robotics solutions for its clientele. The Company is committed to driving the innovations needed to shape the future of digital robotic automation management through digital technology and decentralized blockchain solutions. Management is dedicated to the strong growth of Distributed Asset Technology and Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

