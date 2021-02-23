Dublin, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report offers strategic insights into the global smart kitchen appliances industry along with the market size and estimates for the duration 2018 to 2028. The said research study covers in-depth analysis of multiple market segments based on product types, application and cross-sectional study across different geographies. The study covers the comparative analysis of different segments for the years 2019 & 2028. The report also provides a prolific view on market dynamics such as market drivers, restraints and opportunities.



With the advancement in the electronics and semiconductor industry, the home appliances sector is rapidly moving towards more energy efficient and high performance products. Similarly, growing development into the sensing devices for electronic appliances has further led to the emergence of various sensor-based intelligent home appliances. These are among the most important factors responsible for the smart appliances market growth. Due to increasing penetration of internet connectivity worldwide, manufacturers are now more focused towards incorporating these features in home appliances. Additionally, due to rising discretionary income of the people worldwide, consumers now prefer adopting high performance appliances thereby driving the overall market growth. Furthermore, with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, a significant proportion of the global population have been spending more time in home. In addition, there has been a growing number of consumers who have taken up cooking as a hobby. Such affluent consumers tend to invest in advanced appliances to make use of cooking. Thereby, the overall smart kitchen appliances market has witnessed a sudden surge since 2020.



Smart kitchen appliances refer to advanced and luxurious kitchen appliances designed for better efficiency and capability as compared to the traditional appliances. These appliances are equipped with features such as internet connectivity, remote control and other sensing systems enabling easy operation along with energy savings. Due to rising technological advancement coupled with people's discretionary income, the demand for smart kitchen appliances is expected to soar substantially in the coming years. Additionally, smart appliances are highly important in the smart grid infrastructure for they enable two-way communication. Thus, the market for smart kitchen appliances is expected to expand exponentially in the coming years. The only major concern for the market is the high cost of these smart appliances over traditional kitchen appliances.



In order to help the strategic decision makers, the report also includes profiles of the leading smart kitchen appliances solutions vendors, their SCOT (Strength, Challenges, Opportunities and Weaknesses) analysis and key developments. The major players profiled in the report are Whirlpool Corporation, AB Electrolux, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Haier Group, LG Electronics, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, BSH Home Appliances Corporation (Robert Bosch GmbH),Dongbu Daewoo Electronics Corporation, Miele and Cie KG and Sub-Zero, Inc. Further, the report also covers market positioning of the key players operating in the smart kitchen appliances market.



Other in-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

Current and future market trends to justify the forthcoming attractive markets within the smart kitchen appliances industry

Market fuelers, market impediments, and their impact on the market growth

In-depth competitive environment analysis

Trailing 2-Year market size data (2018 - 2019)

SRC (Segment-Region-Country) Analysis

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1 Purpose of the Report

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings

1.2 Research scope

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Research Methodology

1.4.1 Phase I - Secondary Research

1.4.2 Phase II - Primary Research

1.4.3 Phase III - Expert Panel Review

1.4.4 Approach Adopted



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market

2.2 Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market, By Product, 2019

2.3 Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market, By Application, 2019

2.4 Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market, By Geography



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Revenue and Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn) (Y-o-Y %)

3.2 Market Inclination Insights

3.3 Market Drivers

3.4 Market Growth Inhibitors

3.5 See-Saw Analysis

3.5.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.6 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.7 Smart Kitchen Appliances Industry - PESTEL Analysis

3.8 Competitive Analysis

3.8.1 Market Positioning of Key Vendors



Chapter 4 Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Analysis, By Product

4.1 Overview

4.2 Tornado Analysis

4.3 Smart Refrigerators

4.3.1 Global Smart Refrigerators Market Revenue, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

4.4 Smart Dishwashers

4.4.1 Global Smart Dishwashers Market Revenue, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

4.5 Smart Ovens

4.5.1 Global Smart Ovens Market Revenue, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

4.6 Others (Kettles, Smart Cooktops, Scales etc.)

4.6.1 Global Others (Kettles, Smart Cooktops, Scales etc.) Market Revenue, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)



Chapter 5 Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Analysis, By Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Pac-man Analysis

5.3 Residential

5.3.1 Global Residential Smart Kitchen Appliances Market, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

5.4 Commercial

5.4.1 Global Commercial Smart Kitchen Appliances Market, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)



Chapter 6 North America Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 North America Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Revenue and Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

6.2 North America Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Revenue Market Analysis, By Product, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

6.2.1 SRC Analysis

6.3 North America Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Revenue Market Analysis, By Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

6.3.1 SRC Analysis

6.4 North America Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Revenue Market Analysis, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

6.4.1 SRC Analysis



Chapter 7 Europe Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Europe Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Revenue and Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

7.2 Europe Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Revenue Market Analysis, By Product, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.2.1 SRC Analysis

7.3 Europe Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Revenue Market Analysis, By Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.3.1 SRC Analysis

7.4 Europe Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Revenue Market Analysis, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.4.1 SRC Analysis



Chapter 8 Asia Pacific Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Revenue and Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

8.2 Asia Pacific Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Revenue Market Analysis, By Product, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.2.1 SRC Analysis

8.3 Asia Pacific Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Revenue Market Analysis, By Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.3.1 SRC Analysis

8.4 Asia Pacific Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Revenue Market Analysis, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.4.1 SRC Analysis



Chapter 9 Rest of the World (RoW) Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.1.1 RoW Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Revenue and Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Mn)

9.2 RoW Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Revenue Market Analysis, By Product, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

9.2.1 SRC Analysis

9.3 RoW Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Revenue Market Analysis, By Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

9.3.1 SRC Analysis

9.4 RoW Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Revenue Market Analysis, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Mn)

9.4.1 SRC Analysis



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 Whirlpool Corporation

10.2 AB Electrolux

10.3 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd..

10.4 LG Electronics, Inc.

10.5 BSH Home Appliances Corporation (Robert Bosch GmbH)

10.6 Miele & Cie KG

10.7 Dongbu Daewoo Electronics Corporation

10.8 Sub-Zero, Inc.

10.9 Panasonic Corporation

10.10 Haier Group



