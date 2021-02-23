NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) today announced that Shaul Eyal has joined the Company’s equity research team to cover cybersecurity and information security stocks. He will report to Robert Fagin, Cowen’s Head of Research.



“Cybersecurity is one of the most critical macro investment themes today,” said Robert Fagin. “We are thrilled to have someone with Shaul’s industry knowledge and connectivity join the Cowen Research platform.”

Cowen’s research department has 55 senior analysts covering over 800 securities across multiple sectors including capital goods & industrials, consumer, energy and sustainability, health care, technology, media & telecom, as well as a deep Washington policy team.

Prior to joining Cowen, Mr. Eyal spent over two decades covering the software and cybersecurity sector at Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. He holds an LL.B. with honors from Oxford Brookes University and an MBA from Fordham University.

