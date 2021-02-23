Dublin, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Visualization And 3D Rendering Software Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The visualization and 3D rendering software market worldwide is expected to grow with a CAGR of 14.7% throughout the forecast period from 2020 to 2028, starting from US$ 1,138.4 Mn in 2019.
Growing infrastructure development and rising demand for 3D visualization are the major factors driving the market growth. Growing demand for 3D visualization in healthcare, media and entertainment, advertising and other industries will also boost the demand for the software. User-friendly interface, less cost, precise renderings and other benefits of the software are also helping the market growth. Thus, we project that the visualization and 3D rendering software market will show huge growth during the forecast period.
Healthcare Segment to be the Fastest Growing Segment
The visualization and 3D rendering software market by end-user is segmented into media & entertainment, building & construction, designing, healthcare and others (energy & utilities, etc.). The healthcare segment will be the fastest growing segment owing to growing need of 3D visualization for diagnoses, surgical planning, anatomical images and others. Growing adoption of new technologies and solutions in the healthcare industry are some other factors for the fastest growth of the segment. As a result, we presume that healthcare segment to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific to be the Fastest Growing Regional Market
North America led the visualization and 3D rendering software market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific in 2019. North America contributed for over 35% of the market revenue share in the same year. North America enjoys the market governance due to factors such as established economy, early adoption of technology and growing demand for advanced 3D visualization. On the other flip of the coin, we presume that Asia Pacific would demonstrate the fastest growth rate owing to increased investments for infrastructure development, rising demand for 3D solutions and growing healthcare industry in the region. Subsequently, we assume that Asia Pacific be the fastest growing region throughout the forecast period.
Some of the prominent players operating in the visualization and 3D rendering software market Act-3D B.V., Autodesk, Inc., Embodee Corp, Corel Corporation , NewTek, Inc , Trimble, Inc , NVIDIA Corporation , Otoy Inc., Luxion Inc., SAP SE, Siemens AG, Sphere 3D, and Webmax Technologies among others.
Historical & Forecast Period
This research report presents the analysis of each segment from 2018 to 2028 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segments calculated for the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.
