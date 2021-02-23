Danish Financial Supervisory Authority
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
23 February 2021
Notification and public disclosure of transactions with shares in Vestjysk Bank A/S by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
Please refer to the attached documents regarding notification and public disclosure of transactions with shares in Vestjysk Bank A/S by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
Vestjysk Bank A/S
Jan Ulsø Madsen
CEO
Attachment
Vestjysk Bank A/S
Lemvig, DENMARK
Notification and public disclosure of transactions with shares in Vestjysk Bank - February 2021 - Niels FesselFILE URL | Copy the link below
Vestjysk Bank A/S LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: