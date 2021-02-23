Danish Financial Supervisory Authority

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S





23 February 2021

Notification and public disclosure of transactions with shares in Vestjysk Bank A/S by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Please refer to the attached documents regarding notification and public disclosure of transactions with shares in Vestjysk Bank A/S by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Vestjysk Bank A/S





Jan Ulsø Madsen

CEO





Attachment