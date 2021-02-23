Dublin, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Service Fulfillment Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Service Fulfillment Market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 10% during the forecast period (2021 - 2026).
Service providers are building capabilities to provide services while reducing time-to-market for next-generation products and services, owing to the introduction of several technologies across industries. Technologies such as IoT, Connected Devices, 5G Technology, Digitization, and many more increase the demand for an enhanced connectivity solution.
For instance, the digital workflow company, ServiceNow, introduced new products for the telecommunications and financial services industry and delivered industry-specific workflows to assist the companies in accelerating their digital transformation. ServiceNow also formed a strategic partnership with KPMG to support healthcare providers as they digitize clinical and business workflows. Such activities are expected to exert pressure on the timely completion of the supply chain activities of the companies, hence, increasing the demand for enhanced service fulfillment solutions.
A dynamic service fulfillment process or software enables the creation of component-based services and simplifies the launch of new products. It automates the order-to-cash process to optimize supply chain activities, capital expenditures, and operating expenses. The supply chain management solutions streamline the procurement of network equipment while rationalizing the supplier ecosystem.
Further, automation drives business productivity, which is always desirable. The challenge is achieving it cost-effectively. The cloud has been efficient in streamlining the automation and use of IT infrastructures such as server virtualization and configuration. Still, network automation has been slower to evolve due to higher complexity levels, especially among communication service provider (CSP) networks, which often cross an increased number of domains (cloud, mobile, WAN, and IT) and require higher levels of investment.
Key Market Trends
Network Automation Expected to Dominate
North America Expected to Dominate the Market
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Network Automation and Increasing Demand for Automated, Real-time Services
4.2.2 Rapid Adoption of Virtualized Network Functions into Usable Components for Customer Service Creation
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Lack in Awareness
4.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.5 Assessment of Impact of Covid-19 on the Market
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Software
5.1.1.1 Network Management
5.1.1.2 Inventory Management
5.1.1.3 Service Order Management
5.1.2 Services
5.2 By Deployment Mode
5.2.1 On-Premise
5.2.2 Hosted
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles*
6.1.1 Comarch SA
6.1.2 Accenture PLC
6.1.3 Cisco Systems, Inc.
6.1.4 Infosys Limited
6.1.5 TATA Communications Ltd.
6.1.6 Amdocs Group
6.1.7 Suntech S.A.
6.1.8 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
6.1.9 NEC Technologies India Private Limited
6.1.10 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
6.1.11 TIBCO Software Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
