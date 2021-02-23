Pune, India, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Smart Hospitals Market is likely to gain from increasing incidence of chronic diseases and further rising demand for hospitals, finds Fortune Business Insights in a report, and Geography Forecast till 2026.

According to the report, North America emerged dominant in the global market in 2018. The region is likely to witness promising growth during the forecast period 2019-2026. Integration ofadvanced computing application and increasing workload pressure on hospitals are some factors anticipated to drive the North America market. Moreover, rising need to manage abundance of patient’s data with utmost security is foreseen to fuel the demand for smart hospitals. Besides this, Middle East & Africa region is expected to expand at a relatively higher CAGR.





Longer Hospital Stays to Drive the Market

Increasing hospital stays and increasing demand for workflow efficiency are some factors anticipated to drive the global market. Moreover, rising need to improve clinical procedure and rising willingness among people to spend on quality healthcare services are factors expected to fuel demand for smart hospitals.

Technological advancements and upgrades are likely to facilitate rapid adoption of smart hospitals. For instance, EIR Healthcare designed the world’s first application of modular technology and prefabrication of hospital rooms in 2018. The app is developed to facilitate minimal budget and faster delivery.

Factors expected to restrain the global market are high cost of software development and deployment and increasing concern about data security. Moreover, complex user interface and slow adoption of hospital-based software are factors likely to hamper the growth in the market.





Amazon, JP Morgan, and Berkshire Collaborated to Gain Strong Brand Presence in Market

The global smart hospitals market is progressing at an impressive pace. Opportunities prevalent in the market are attracting new players. Key players are adopting innovative strategies to attain a strong brand presence in the market. Some players are involved in mergers and acquisition also to gain a higher share in the market. For instance, Berkshire Hathaway, JP Morgan Chase & Co., and Amazon got into a collaboration in 2018, to offer healthcare services to their employees working in the U.S. This is expected to fuel the demand for smart hospitals in the market.





Some of the major companies that are present in the Global Smart Hospitals Market are;

General Electric Manufacturing Company (GEMAC)

Cerner Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Infor

AdhereTech

Allscripts

athenahealth, Inc.

Diabetizer GmbH & Co. KG

Siemens Industry

Capsule Technologie, a Qualcomm Life company

IBM Corporation, Inc.

Microsoft

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

NVIDIA Corporation

Next IT Corp.

STANLEY Healthcare, and others





Segmentation of the Global Smart Hospitals Market

By Component

• Software

• Hardware

• Services

By Application

• Electronic Health Records (EHR)

• Remote Medicine Engagement

• Clinical Workflow

• Medical Assistance

• Others

By Connectivity

• Wired

• Wireless

By Technology

• Artificial Intelligence

• Internet of Things

• Cloud Computing

• Big Data

• Others

By Geography

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





