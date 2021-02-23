Dublin, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Catalog Management System Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Catalog Management System Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% over the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The requirement to have centrally managed product and service data, increasing customer requirements, expanding the number of digital transformation initiatives in the retail, and eCommerce industry verticals are determinants driving the growth of the catalog management market.
A growing need to streamline selling processes will drive the selection of catalog management solutions across business verticals. Nevertheless, the services segment would grow at a higher growth rate, as organizations are focusing on reducing operational costs and providing a positive customer experience.
For instance, according to NTT Data Corporation, in 2018, 88.3% of organizations worldwide revealed that they perceive customer experience (CX) as a competitive differentiator. Whereas in insurance financial services, 96.1% of respondents expressed that customer experience is a competitive differentiator for their organizations.
In the catalog management systems market, the cloud deployment model would grow at a tremendous rate. Significant factors include interactive dashboards, ease of flexibility, enhanced security features, and better scalability that could promote businesses to utilize cloud deployment. For instance, as per VMware data, in 2018, the global cloud systems management software market increased by 33.2% and was valued at around 5.6 billion U.S. dollars as compared previous year.
Customers worldwide are becoming tech-savvy and prefer to engage with businesses via digital channels, such as social media, mobile apps, and websites. Hence, nowadays, this industry vertical is wholly focused on customer satisfaction, requirements, and feedback and is more adoption of digital technologies. Moreover, the eCommerce and retail industry vertical is strategizing customer engagement channels to fulfill the need for technologically advanced consumers.
Key Market Trends
IT & Telecom Vertical to Drive the Market
Asia Pacific (APAC) to be the Fastest Growing Region of the Market
Competitive Landscape
The Catalog Management System Market is moderately competitive, with a large number of local and international companies. Vendors working in the market are giving affordable solutions to gain market share. An improvement in the digital transformation in retail and e-commerce sectors is flagging ways for the entry of new players in the market. Important players operating in the global catalog management market are SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, ServiceNow Inc., Proactis Holdings Plc., and Coupa Software Inc., among others.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET INSIGHTS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET DYNAMICS
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Growing Digital Transformation Initiatives
5.1.2 Necessity of Centralized Systems for Improved Marketing and Selling
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Privacy and Security Concerns
5.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
5.4 Assessment of Impact of Covid-19 on the Industry
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Type
6.1.1 Service Catalogs
6.1.2 Product Catalogs
6.2 By Deployment Type
6.2.1 Cloud
6.2.2 On-Premises
6.3 By Industry Vertical
6.3.1 IT & Telecom
6.3.2 Retail & eCommerce
6.3.3 BFSI
6.3.4 Media & Entertainment
6.3.5 Travel & Hospitality
6.3.6 Other Industry Verticals
6.4 Geography
6.4.1 North America
6.4.2 Europe
6.4.3 Asia Pacific
6.4.4 Latin America
6.4.5 Middle East and Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles*
7.1.1 IBM Corporation
7.1.2 Oracle Corporation
7.1.3 SAP SE
7.1.4 Coupa Software Inc.
7.1.5 ServiceNow Inc.
7.1.6 Proactis Holdings Plc
7.1.7 Fujitsu Limited
7.1.8 Broadcom Corporation
7.1.9 Comarch SA
7.1.10 Zycus Inc
7.1.11 GEP Worldwide
7.1.12 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
7.1.13 Salsify Inc.
7.1.14 Insite Software Solutions, Inc.
7.1.15 Amdocs
7.1.16 Vroozi, Inc.
7.1.17 Sellercloud Inc.
7.1.18 Plytix.com ApS
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
