However, the high cost of anticoagulant reversal drugs is restricting the market growth.



Anticoagulant reversal drugs are used in the management of hemorrhagic stroke to decrease ongoing bleeding and allow tissues to recover.

There has been an increase in stroke prevalence in low- and middle-income countries.As per the study ‘Incidence & prevalence of stroke in India: A systematic review’ published in 2017, the cumulative frequency of stroke in India ranged from 105 to 152/100,000 persons per year.



Thus, the incidence and prevalence of stroke in India are higher than those of high-income countries.

Additionally, as per the CDC, in 2018, one in every six deaths in the US from cardiovascular disease was due to stroke. It also mentioned that in the US, in every 40 seconds, someone has a stroke, and in every 4 minutes, someone dies of a stroke.

As per the report ‘Burden of Stroke in Europe’ in 2017, there were 1.12 million incident strokes, 9.53 million stroke survivors, 0.46 million deaths, and 7.06 million disability-adjusted life years lost because of stroke in the European Union.



Based on product, the anticoagulant reversal drugs market is segmented into prothrombin complex concentrates, vitamin k, protamine, tranexamic acid, idarucizumab, and AndeXXa.The prothrombin complex concentrates segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; whereas, the AndeXXa segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on distribution channel, the anticoagulant reversal drugs market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others. The hospital pharmacies segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



The World Health Organization, National Health Service, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, European Pharmacy Network, and European Society of Cardiology, along with company websites, are the major primary and secondary sources cited while preparing this report.

