7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Auditing & Consulting, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$5.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Product & System Optimization (P&SO) segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR



The Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.



Monitoring & Verification (M&V) Segment to Record 4.1% CAGR



In the global Monitoring & Verification (M&V) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 114-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Auditing & Consulting (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Auditing & Consulting (Segment) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Product & System Optimization (P&SO) (Segment)

Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Product & System Optimization (P&SO) (Segment) Market

Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Monitoring & Verification (M&V) (Segment) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Monitoring & Verification (M&V) (Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 9: United States Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 10: United States Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 11: Canadian Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2020

and 2027



JAPAN

Table 13: Japanese Market for Industrial Energy-Efficiency

Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 14: Japanese Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 15: Chinese Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 16: Chinese Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services Market

by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 17: European Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 18: European Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: European Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 20: European Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 21: Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services Market in

France by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 22: French Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 23: Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 24: German Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 25: Italian Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 26: Italian Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services Market

by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 27: United Kingdom Market for Industrial

Energy-Efficiency Services: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 28: United Kingdom Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services

Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 29: Rest of Europe Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment:

2020-2027



Table 30: Rest of Europe Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services

Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 31: Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services Market in

Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: Asia-Pacific Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services

Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 33: Rest of World Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020

to 2027



Table 34: Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services Market in Rest

of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for

2020 and 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

