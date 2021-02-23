New York, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957067/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Auditing & Consulting, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$5.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Product & System Optimization (P&SO) segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR
The Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
Monitoring & Verification (M&V) Segment to Record 4.1% CAGR
In the global Monitoring & Verification (M&V) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 114-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957067/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Auditing & Consulting (Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Auditing & Consulting (Segment) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Product & System Optimization (P&SO) (Segment)
Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Product & System Optimization (P&SO) (Segment) Market
Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Monitoring & Verification (M&V) (Segment) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Monitoring & Verification (M&V) (Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 9: United States Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 10: United States Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 11: Canadian Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 12: Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2020
and 2027
JAPAN
Table 13: Japanese Market for Industrial Energy-Efficiency
Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 14: Japanese Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 15: Chinese Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 16: Chinese Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services Market
by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 17: European Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: European Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: European Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 20: European Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 21: Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services Market in
France by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 22: French Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 23: Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 24: German Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 25: Italian Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 26: Italian Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services Market
by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 27: United Kingdom Market for Industrial
Energy-Efficiency Services: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 28: United Kingdom Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services
Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 29: Rest of Europe Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment:
2020-2027
Table 30: Rest of Europe Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 31: Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services Market in
Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: Asia-Pacific Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services
Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 33: Rest of World Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020
to 2027
Table 34: Industrial Energy-Efficiency Services Market in Rest
of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for
2020 and 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957067/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: