6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. LCD, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the LED segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR



The Industrial Displays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.



OLED Segment to Record 6.2% CAGR



In the global OLED segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$700.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$758.2 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 190-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957066/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Industrial Display Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Industrial Displays Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Industrial Displays Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Industrial Displays Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: LCD (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: LCD (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: LCD (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: LED (Technology) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: LED (Technology) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: LED (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: OLED (Technology) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: OLED (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: OLED (Technology) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: E-Paper Display (Technology) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: E-Paper Display (Technology) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: E-Paper Display (Technology) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Manufacturing (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Manufacturing (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Manufacturing (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Energy & Power (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Energy & Power (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Energy & Power (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Chemical, Oil, and Gas (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Chemical, Oil, and Gas (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Chemical, Oil, and Gas (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Mining & Metals (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Mining & Metals (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Mining & Metals (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Industrial Display Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: Industrial Displays Market in US$ Million in the

United States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 32: United States Industrial Displays Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Industrial Displays Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Industrial Displays Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Industrial Displays Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: Industrial Displays Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Industrial Displays Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 38: Industrial Displays Market in Canada: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Industrial Displays Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Canadian Industrial Displays Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Industrial Displays Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Industrial Displays Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Industrial

Displays Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 44: Industrial Displays Market in Japan in US$ Million by

Technology: 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Industrial Displays Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Displays in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Japanese Industrial Displays Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 48: Industrial Displays Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Industrial Displays Market Estimates and Forecasts in

China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 50: Chinese Industrial Displays Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 51: Industrial Displays Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Chinese Demand for Industrial Displays in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Industrial Displays Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Industrial Displays Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Industrial Display Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Industrial Displays Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Industrial Displays Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Industrial Displays Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Industrial Displays Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 59: European Industrial Displays Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 60: Industrial Displays Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 61: European Industrial Displays Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 62: Industrial Displays Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: European Industrial Displays Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: French Industrial Displays Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 65: French Industrial Displays Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Industrial Displays Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Industrial Displays Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 68: French Industrial Displays Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Industrial Displays Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: German Industrial Displays Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 71: Industrial Displays Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



Table 72: German Industrial Displays Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Industrial Displays Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Industrial Displays Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Industrial Displays Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Industrial Displays Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 77: Italian Industrial Displays Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 78: Industrial Displays Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Italian Demand for Industrial Displays in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Industrial Displays Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Industrial Displays Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Industrial Displays Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 83: Industrial Displays Market in the United Kingdom in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Industrial Displays Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Displays in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: United Kingdom Industrial Displays Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 87: Industrial Displays Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Industrial Displays Market Assessment

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 89: Rest of Europe Industrial Displays Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 90: Industrial Displays Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Industrial Displays Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 92: Industrial Displays Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Industrial Displays Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Industrial Displays Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Industrial Displays Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Industrial Displays Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Industrial Displays Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Industrial Displays Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Industrial Displays Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 100: Industrial Displays Market Analysis in Rest of World

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 101: Industrial Displays Market in Rest of World:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of World Industrial Displays Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of World Industrial Displays Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 104: Industrial Displays Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of World Industrial Displays Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

